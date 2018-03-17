Oι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιρο
Mε σπουδαίους αγώνες μπάσκετ και ποδοσφαίρου, το σημερινό τηλεοπτικό πρόγραμμα.

EΡΤ1

18:30 Basket League: ΠΑΟΚ - Ρέθυμνο

ΕΡΤ3

15:00 Football League: Καλλιθέα - ΟΦΗ

17:00 Χάντμπολ Ανδρών: ΠΑΟΚ -- ΑΕΚ

Cosmote TV

11.55 Moto3 Grand Prix of Qatar, 1ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD

12.50 Moto2 Grand Prix of Qatar, 1ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD

13.00 Κλήρωση UEFA Champions League, Προημιτελική Φάση LIVE COSMOTE SPORT1HD

13.50 MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar, 1ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD

14.00 Κλήρωση UEFA Europa League, Προημιτελική Φάση LIVE COSMOTE SPORT1HD

16.05 Moto3 Grand Prix of Qatar, 2ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD

17.00 Moto2 Grand Prix of Qatar, 2ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD

18.00 MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar, 2ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD

19.00 Εκπομπή “SPORTSHOW” LIVE COSMOTE SPORT3HD

19.30 Φορτούνα Ντίσελντορφ-Αρμίνια Μπίλεφελντ, Bundesliga 2, 27η αγωνιστική LIVE COSMOTE SPORT7HD

21.00 ATP Masters 1000 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Προημιτελικός LIVE COSMOTE SPORT6HD

21.30 Φράιμπουργκ-Στουτγκάρδη, Bundesliga, 27η αγωνιστική LIVE COSMOTE SPORT3HD

22:00 Λεβάντε-Έιμπαρ, LaLiga Santander, 29η αγωνιστική LIVE COSMOTE SPORT2HD

23.00 ATP Masters 1000 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Προημιτελικός LIVE COSMOTE SPORT6HD

01.10 Bucknell-Michigan State, NCAA Basketball March Madness, 1ος Γύρος LIVE COSMOTE SPORT7HD

02.00 Oklahoma City Thunder-Los Angeles Clippers, NBA Regular Season LIVE COSMOTE SPORT4HD

Νovasports

10:00 NHL, Kings - Devils (FOX Sports HD)

10:30 Alpine Skiing: World Cup in Are, Sweden (Eurosport1/Eurospor1HD)

10:30 Nordic Combined: World Cup in Klingenthal, Germany (Eurosport2)

11:30 Alpine Skiing: World Cup in Are, Sweden (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

12:30 Cross-Country Skiing: World Cup in Falun, Sweden (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

13:15 Biathlon: World Cup in Oslo, Norway (Eurosport2)

13:30 Alpine Skiing: World Cup in Are, Sweden (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

14:00 Championship Αγγλίας Football League 38η αγωνιστική Ντέρμπι – Κάρντιφ (Novasports4HD)

14:15 Αγγλικό Κύπελλο Ποδοσφαίρου Προημιτελικός Σουόνσι – Τότεναμ (Novasports2HD)

14:15 Alpine Skiing: World Cup in Are, Sweden (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

14:30 Championship Αγγλίας Football League 38η αγωνιστική Φούλαμ – ΚΠΡ (Novasports1HD)

15:30 Cycling: Milan-Sanremo, Italy (Eurosport2)

16:00 Biathlon: World Cup in Oslo, Norway (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

17:00 Championship Αγγλίας Football League 38η αγωνιστική Γούλβς – Μπέρτον (Novasports1HD)

17:00 Ski Jumping: World Cup in Vikersund, Norway (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

18:00 Γαλλικό Πρωτάθλημα Ποδοσφαίρου 30η αγωνιστική Μπορντό – Ρεν (Novasports2HD)

19:30 Championship Αγγλίας Football League 38η αγωνιστική Μπόλτον – Άστον Βίλλα (Novasports1HD)

20:00 Curling: World Women's Championship, Canada (Eurosport2)

20:45 Oλλανδικό Πρωτάθλημα Ποδοσφαίρου 28η αγωνιστική Αϊντχόφεν – Φένλο (Novasports3HD)

21:00 Formula E: FIA Championship in Punta del Este, Uruguay (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

21:45 Championship Αγγλίας Football League 38η αγωνιστική Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ - Μπράιτον (Novasports1HD)

