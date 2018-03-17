Oι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

EΡΤ1
18:30 Basket League: ΠΑΟΚ - Ρέθυμνο
ΕΡΤ3
15:00 Football League: Καλλιθέα - ΟΦΗ
17:00 Χάντμπολ Ανδρών: ΠΑΟΚ -- ΑΕΚ
Cosmote TV
11.55 Moto3 Grand Prix of Qatar, 1ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
12.50 Moto2 Grand Prix of Qatar, 1ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
13.00 Κλήρωση UEFA Champions League, Προημιτελική Φάση LIVE COSMOTE SPORT1HD
13.50 MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar, 1ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
14.00 Κλήρωση UEFA Europa League, Προημιτελική Φάση LIVE COSMOTE SPORT1HD
16.05 Moto3 Grand Prix of Qatar, 2ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
17.00 Moto2 Grand Prix of Qatar, 2ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
18.00 MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar, 2ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
19.00 Εκπομπή “SPORTSHOW” LIVE COSMOTE SPORT3HD
19.30 Φορτούνα Ντίσελντορφ-Αρμίνια Μπίλεφελντ, Bundesliga 2, 27η αγωνιστική LIVE COSMOTE SPORT7HD
21.00 ATP Masters 1000 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Προημιτελικός LIVE COSMOTE SPORT6HD
21.30 Φράιμπουργκ-Στουτγκάρδη, Bundesliga, 27η αγωνιστική LIVE COSMOTE SPORT3HD
22:00 Λεβάντε-Έιμπαρ, LaLiga Santander, 29η αγωνιστική LIVE COSMOTE SPORT2HD
23.00 ATP Masters 1000 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Προημιτελικός LIVE COSMOTE SPORT6HD
01.10 Bucknell-Michigan State, NCAA Basketball March Madness, 1ος Γύρος LIVE COSMOTE SPORT7HD
02.00 Oklahoma City Thunder-Los Angeles Clippers, NBA Regular Season LIVE COSMOTE SPORT4HD
Νovasports
10:00 NHL, Kings - Devils (FOX Sports HD)
10:30 Alpine Skiing: World Cup in Are, Sweden (Eurosport1/Eurospor1HD)
10:30 Nordic Combined: World Cup in Klingenthal, Germany (Eurosport2)
11:30 Alpine Skiing: World Cup in Are, Sweden (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
12:30 Cross-Country Skiing: World Cup in Falun, Sweden (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
13:15 Biathlon: World Cup in Oslo, Norway (Eurosport2)
13:30 Alpine Skiing: World Cup in Are, Sweden (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
14:00 Championship Αγγλίας Football League 38η αγωνιστική Ντέρμπι – Κάρντιφ (Novasports4HD)
14:15 Αγγλικό Κύπελλο Ποδοσφαίρου Προημιτελικός Σουόνσι – Τότεναμ (Novasports2HD)
14:15 Alpine Skiing: World Cup in Are, Sweden (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
14:30 Championship Αγγλίας Football League 38η αγωνιστική Φούλαμ – ΚΠΡ (Novasports1HD)
15:30 Cycling: Milan-Sanremo, Italy (Eurosport2)
16:00 Biathlon: World Cup in Oslo, Norway (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
17:00 Championship Αγγλίας Football League 38η αγωνιστική Γούλβς – Μπέρτον (Novasports1HD)
17:00 Ski Jumping: World Cup in Vikersund, Norway (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
18:00 Γαλλικό Πρωτάθλημα Ποδοσφαίρου 30η αγωνιστική Μπορντό – Ρεν (Novasports2HD)
19:30 Championship Αγγλίας Football League 38η αγωνιστική Μπόλτον – Άστον Βίλλα (Novasports1HD)
20:00 Curling: World Women's Championship, Canada (Eurosport2)
20:45 Oλλανδικό Πρωτάθλημα Ποδοσφαίρου 28η αγωνιστική Αϊντχόφεν – Φένλο (Novasports3HD)
21:00 Formula E: FIA Championship in Punta del Este, Uruguay (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
21:45 Championship Αγγλίας Football League 38η αγωνιστική Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ - Μπράιτον (Novasports1HD)