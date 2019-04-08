ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑMilwaukee Bucks

Αντετοκούνμπο: Το 36.4% των ΝΒΑers θα τον έπαιρναν πρώτο στην ομάδα τους! (pics)

Μια άκρως ενδιαφέρουσα ψηφοφορία έβαλε το «The Athletic» σε 125 παίκτες του ΝΒΑ, με αρκετούς από αυτούς να ξεκινούν το «χτίσιμο» μιας ομάδας από τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο.

«Χτίζεις μια ομάδα από το μηδέν. Ποιον υπογράφεις πρώτα;», ρώτησε το «The Athletic» 125 παίκτες της κορυφαίας λίγκας με το 36.4% αυτών να απαντούν «με τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο»!

Ο «Greek Freak» έχει καταπλήξει συμπαίκτες και αντιπάλους με αυτά που κάνει ΚΑΙ φέτος και κερδίζει όλο και περισσότερο την ψήφο εμπιστοσύνης τους. Επίσης, το 38.9% των παικτών τον έφεραν στην δεύτερη θέση για το βραβείο του MVP της χρονιάς - πρώτος πέρασε ο Τζέιμς Χάρντεν.

Στην ανώνυμη - φυσικά - ψηφοφορία που έγινε, οι ΝΒΑers ανέδειξαν καλύτερο αμυντικό τον Καουάι Λέοναρντ, καλύτερο χειριστή της μπάλας τον Κάιρι Ίρβινγκ, πιο υπερτιμημένους τους Ντρέιμοντ Γκριν και Ράσελ Ουέστμπρουκ και πιο υποτιμημένο τον Τζρου Χόλιντεϊ.

Στο... αιώνιο δίλημμα για τον καλύτερο όλων των εποχών διάλεξαν τον Μάικλ Τζόρνταν, ενώ ο Γκρεγκ Πόποβιτς προτιμήθηκε για συνεργασία μαζί τους, εν αντιθέσει με τον Τομ Θιμποντό.

Με εκείνον που δεν θα ήθελαν να τα βάλουν είναι ο Τζέιμς Τζόνσον, ενώ αυτός που κάνει περισσότερο trash talk είναι ο Ντρέιμοντ Γκριν.

Οι Ουόριορς θεωρούνται φαβορί για τον τίτλο και οι Νικς ως ο... επόμενος προορισμός του Κέβιν Ντουράντ.

Όσο για το τι πρέπει να αλλάξει στην λίγκα; Αυτή είναι η διαιτησία, καθώς θεωρείται πολύ... σοφτ, ασυνεπής, υπάρχουν σχέσεις μεταξύ παικτών και διαιτητών και οι σούπερσταρ έχουν εύνοια.

