Αντετοκούνμπο: Το 36.4% των ΝΒΑers θα τον έπαιρναν πρώτο στην ομάδα τους! (pics)

«Χτίζεις μια ομάδα από το μηδέν. Ποιον υπογράφεις πρώτα;», ρώτησε το «The Athletic» 125 παίκτες της κορυφαίας λίγκας με το 36.4% αυτών να απαντούν «με τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο»!
Ο «Greek Freak» έχει καταπλήξει συμπαίκτες και αντιπάλους με αυτά που κάνει ΚΑΙ φέτος και κερδίζει όλο και περισσότερο την ψήφο εμπιστοσύνης τους. Επίσης, το 38.9% των παικτών τον έφεραν στην δεύτερη θέση για το βραβείο του MVP της χρονιάς - πρώτος πέρασε ο Τζέιμς Χάρντεν.
Στην ανώνυμη - φυσικά - ψηφοφορία που έγινε, οι ΝΒΑers ανέδειξαν καλύτερο αμυντικό τον Καουάι Λέοναρντ, καλύτερο χειριστή της μπάλας τον Κάιρι Ίρβινγκ, πιο υπερτιμημένους τους Ντρέιμοντ Γκριν και Ράσελ Ουέστμπρουκ και πιο υποτιμημένο τον Τζρου Χόλιντεϊ.
Στο... αιώνιο δίλημμα για τον καλύτερο όλων των εποχών διάλεξαν τον Μάικλ Τζόρνταν, ενώ ο Γκρεγκ Πόποβιτς προτιμήθηκε για συνεργασία μαζί τους, εν αντιθέσει με τον Τομ Θιμποντό.
Με εκείνον που δεν θα ήθελαν να τα βάλουν είναι ο Τζέιμς Τζόνσον, ενώ αυτός που κάνει περισσότερο trash talk είναι ο Ντρέιμοντ Γκριν.
Οι Ουόριορς θεωρούνται φαβορί για τον τίτλο και οι Νικς ως ο... επόμενος προορισμός του Κέβιν Ντουράντ.
Όσο για το τι πρέπει να αλλάξει στην λίγκα; Αυτή είναι η διαιτησία, καθώς θεωρείται πολύ... σοφτ, ασυνεπής, υπάρχουν σχέσεις μεταξύ παικτών και διαιτητών και οι σούπερσταρ έχουν εύνοια.
1. Who’s the MVP?
(122 votes)
James Harden (44.3%)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (38.9%)
Paul George (12.7%)
Joel Embiid (1.7%)
Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard (1%)
Who’s the best defender?
(114 votes)
Kawhi Leonard (30.3%)
Paul George (16.2%)
Rudy Gobert (14.9%)
Patrick Beverley (10.5%)
Joel Embiid (4.4%)
Jrue Holiday (3.5%)
Who’s the best ballhandler?
(127 votes)
Kyrie Irving (77.1%)
Steph Curry (7.4%)
Kemba Walker (6.2%)
James Harden (2.3%)
Chris Paul (1.5%)
C.J. McCollum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Crawford, Dion Waiters, Paul George, Ben Simmons (1%; one vote)
De’Aaron Fox (0.5%)
You’re building a roster from scratch: Who are you signing first?
(125 votes)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (36.4%)
Anthony Davis (10.4%)
Joel Embiid (8.8%)
Kevin Durant (8%)
LeBron James (7.6%)
Steph Curry (6.4%)
Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard (3.2%)
Luka Doncic (2.4%)
Who’s the most overrated?
(47 votes)
Draymond Green, Russell Westbrook (17%)
Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns (6.3%)
James Harden, Ben Simmons, LeBron James, Kyle Lowry (4.2%)
Who’s the most underrated?
(116 votes)
Jrue Holiday (16.3%)
Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton (6.8%)
Mike Conley (6%)
Bradley Beal, Kemba Walker, Lou Williams, C.J. McCollum (5.1%)
D’Angelo Russell (3.4%)
Malcolm Brogdon, Nikola Jokic, Tobias Harris (2.5%)
Who’s the best player of all time?
(117 votes)
Michael Jordan (73%)
LeBron James (11.9%)
Kobe Bryant (10.6%)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1.7%)
Magic Johnson, Allen Iverson, Kevin Durant (1%)
Who don’t you want to fight? (Or just ‘Who’s the toughest?’)
(105 votes)
James Johnson (43.8%)
Steven Adams (19%)
Zach Randolph (4.7%)
Patrick Beverley (3.8%)
Serge Ibaka (3.3%)
Aron Baynes, Nene (2.8%)
DeMarcus Cousins, Charles Oakley, Bobby Portis, Ron Artest (1.9%)
Who talks the most trash?
(123 votes)
Draymond Green (33.7%)
Patrick Beverley (15.4%)
Russell Westbrook (12.2%)
Joel Embiid (8.1%)
Lance Stephenson (4.1%)
DeMarcus Cousins, Joe Ingles (3.2%)
Marcus Smart (2.4%)
Jae Crowder (1.6%)
Marcus Morris, Chris Paul (1.2%)
Which coach, aside from your own, would you want to play for?
(121 votes)
Gregg Popovich (40.9%)
Brad Stevens (10%)
Steve Kerr (7.8%)
Mike D’Antoni (7.4%)
Doc Rivers (7%)
Mike Malone (5.3%)
Quin Snyder (3.3%)
Mike Budenholzer (2.4%)
Kenny Atkinson, David Fizdale (2%)
Which coach, aside from your own, would you not want to play for?
(52 votes)
Tom Thibodeau (34.6%)
Jim Boylen (21.1%)
Igor Kokoskov (11.5%)
Nate McMillan (5.7%)
Stan Van Gundy (4.8%)
Gregg Popovich (3.8%)
Which team, other than your own, will win the title this season?
(110 votes)
Golden State (79.5%)
Milwaukee (6.8%)
Toronto (4%)
Houston (3.1%)
Boston, Philadelphia (1.8%)
Oklahoma City, Clippers, Orlando (1%)
Where will Kevin Durant be playing next season?
(109 votes)
New York (63.3%)
Golden State (20.2%)
Brooklyn (4.5%)
Clippers (2.7%)
Oklahoma City, “NBA,” “Eastern Conference,” (1.8%)
Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, Portland (1%)
What do you see as the biggest issue facing the league? –
(58 votes)
Officiating (“too soft,” inconsistencies, player-ref relationships, superstar calls) (29.3%)
Super teams, Fan behavior (13.7%)
Social media (5.2%)
Too much youth (3.4%)
20 other votes (1.7%; one vote)
