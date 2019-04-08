Αντετοκούνμπο: 125 παίκτες του ΝΒΑ θα τον έπαιρναν πρώτο στην ομάδα τους! (pics)

«Χτίζεις μια ομάδα από το μηδέν. Ποιον υπογράφεις πρώτα;», ρώτησε το «The Athletic» 127 παίκτες της κορυφαίας λίγκας και οι 125 απάντησαν «με τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο»!

Ο «Greek Freak» έχει καταπλήξει συμπαίκτες και αντιπάλους με αυτά που κάνει ΚΑΙ φέτος και κερδίζει όλο και περισσότερο την ψήφο εμπιστοσύνης τους. Επίσης, το 38.9% των παικτών τον έφεραν στην δεύτερη θέση για το βραβείο του MVP της χρονιάς - πρώτος πέρασε ο Τζέιμς Χάρντεν.

Στην ανώνυμη - φυσικά - ψηφοφορία που έγινε, οι ΝΒΑers ανέδειξαν καλύτερο αμυντικό τον Καουάι Λέοναρντ, καλύτερο χειριστή της μπάλας τον Κάιρι Ίρβινγκ, πιο υπερτιμημένους τους Ντρέιμοντ Γκριν και Ράσελ Ουέστμπρουκ και πιο υποτιμημένο τον Τζρου Χόλιντεϊ.

Στο... αιώνιο δίλημμα για τον καλύτερο όλων των εποχών διάλεξαν τον Μάικλ Τζόρνταν, ενώ ο Γκρεγκ Πόποβιτς προτιμήθηκε για συνεργασία μαζί τους, εν αντιθέσει με τον Τομ Θιμποντό.

Με εκείνον που δεν θα ήθελαν να τα βάλουν είναι ο Τζέιμς Τζόνσον, ενώ αυτός που κάνει περισσότερο trash talk είναι ο Ντρέιμοντ Γκριν.

Οι Ουόριορς θεωρούνται φαβορί για τον τίτλο και οι Νικς ως ο... επόμενος προορισμός του Κέβιν Ντουράντ.

Όσο για το τι πρέπει να αλλάξει στην λίγκα; Αυτή είναι η διαιτησία, καθώς θεωρείται πολύ... σοφτ, ασυνεπής, υπάρχουν σχέσεις μεταξύ παικτών και διαιτητών και οι σούπερσταρ έχουν εύνοια.

Who’s the best defender? (114 votes)

Who’s the best ballhandler? (127 votes)

You’re building a roster from scratch: Who are you signing first? (125 votes)

Who’s the most overrated? (47 votes)

Who’s the most underrated? (116 votes)

Who’s the best player of all time? (117 votes)

Who don’t you want to fight? (Or just ‘Who’s the toughest?’) (105 votes)

Who talks the most trash? (123 votes)

Which coach, aside from your own, would you want to play for? (121 votes)

Which coach, aside from your own, would you not want to play for? (52 votes)

Which team, other than your own, will win the title this season? (110 votes)

Where will Kevin Durant be playing next season? (109 votes)

What do you see as the biggest issue facing the league? –

(58 votes)

Officiating (“too soft,” inconsistencies, player-ref relationships, superstar calls) (29.3%)

Super teams, Fan behavior (13.7%)

Social media (5.2%)

Too much youth (3.4%)

20 other votes (1.7%; one vote)

