Σλούκας: «Είμαι κομμάτι της πιο πετυχημένης ομάδας της Ευρώπης» (pic)

Waiting time is over. Back to my Fener family for year 4. So happy, proud and excited to be a small piece of the most successful team in Europe and as hungry as ever to win even more. Couldn’t ask for a better home to be and couldn’t ask for a better group of people to be together with and help me make my dreams come true. Let’s go Fener

A post shared by Kostas Sloukas (@kos_slou16) on Sep 19, 2018 at 4:06am PDT