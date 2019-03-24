Πέρασε 15 χρόνια σε ακραίες καιρικές συνθήκες για να ζωγραφίζει πιγκουίνους στο φυσικό τους περιβάλλον (pic & vids)

Ο 55χρονος, David McEown, βρήκε τον τρόπο για να νιώσει την απόλυτη ελευθερία.
Το μόνο που χρειαζόταν ήταν ο εξοπλισμός που ζωγραφίζει και η καλύτερη συντροφιά. Δηλαδή; Χιλιάδες πιγκουίνοι!
Ο καλλιτέχνης από τον Καναδά έχει αψηφήσει εκατοντάδες φορές το φλερτ με την υποθερμία, έχει... σνομπάρει τους απίστευτα δυνατούς και παγωμένους ανέμους.
Τα τελευταία 15 χρόνια περνούσε μεγάλο διάστημα που δούλευε 8 ώρες τη μέρα κάτω από αντίξοες συνθήκες στο South Georgia Island και στα Falkland Islands, μόνο και μόνο για να παρατηρεί και να ζωγραφίζει πιγκουίνους...
It is a pretty humbling endeavour to attempt to paint one of natures great spectacles overlooking the vast King Penguin Colony at St Andrews Bay on South Georgia Island. How does one try to paint the several thousand penguins and shifting light in a few hours? For this attempt to create a impression I add pieces of paper together to create a panorama, look for leading lines into the distance to create depth and use the tooth of the papers and a dry brush technique to convey texture, and gestures of life force in the colony. (additional video @daisygilardini) @oneoceanexp #southgeorgia #kingpenguins #penguin #watercolour #watercolor #enpleinair #workinprogress #artvideo #whatchapainter #timelapse #timelapseart #time_lapse #panorama #landscapepainting #cangeo #cangeptravel #rcgs_sgrc #pleinair #outdoorpainter #davidmceown #wildlife would #wildlifeart