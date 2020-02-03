Η Kinsey Wolanski «ξαναχτύπησε»: Επιχείρησε να μπουκάρει ημίγυμνη στο Super Bowl! (pics & vids)

Η Kinsey Wolanski «ξαναχτύπησε»!
Η Ρωσίδα καλλονή, που είχε μπει στον περσινό τελικό του Champions League, στη Μαδρίτη, μπούκαρε και στο Hard Rock Stadium του Μαϊάμι, στο Super Bowl!
Ή τουλάχιστον το προσπάθησε...
Φορώντας ένα κοντό, μαύρο φόρεμα, η 23χρονη πήγε να τρέξει στον αγωνιστικό χώρο -και να βγάλει το φόρεμα-, αλλά οι άνδρες ασφαλείας την πρόλαβαν στο... τσακ και την ακινητοποίησαν.
Security personnel tackle a woman who tried to run onto the field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54.
(AP Photo/John Bazemore) pic.twitter.com/EH0qNkfzJ2
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) February 3, 2020
Την ώρα, ωστόσο, που την απομάκρυναν από το γήπεδο, και παρόλο που φορούσε χειροπέδες, η Kinsey κατάφερε να σηκώσει το φόρεμά της, με την εικόνα της να κάνει για άλλη μια φορά τον γύρο του διαδικτύου.
Στόχος επετεύχθη.
For so long I felt a pull to pose sexy in pictures because that is when I would get the most engagement online but I felt the least satisfaction in my heart. Then you come to realize the likes you get mean nothing and until you learn to truly be yourself you will never feel content. There is always another day, another photo and more self criticism. Be yourself, love yourself and find a point of happiness where you don’t require any validation from anyone #elementsluxurysuites #totalstay
When you grow to 2.5m followers over night and then your account gets hacked...... just run it off kins. This is an emotional roller coaster pic.twitter.com/abZ2vW0zTT
— Kinsey wolanski (@KinseyWolanski) June 2, 2019