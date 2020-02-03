+slo-gun

ΑρχικήPlusPlus: Viral
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

Η Kinsey Wolanski «ξαναχτύπησε»: Επιχείρησε να μπουκάρει ημίγυμνη στο Super Bowl! (pics & vids)

Η Kinsey Wolanski «ξαναχτύπησε»: Επιχείρησε να μπουκάρει ημίγυμνη στο Super Bowl! (pics & vids)

Η Kinsey Wolanski «ξαναχτύπησε»: Επιχείρησε να μπουκάρει ημίγυμνη στο Super Bowl! (pics & vids)

Μετά τον περσινό τελικό του Champions League, η Kinsey Wolanski μπήκε ημίγυμνη και στο Super Bowl! Ή τουλάχιστον το προσπάθησε...

Η Kinsey Wolanski «ξαναχτύπησε»!

Η Ρωσίδα καλλονή, που είχε μπει στον περσινό τελικό του Champions League, στη Μαδρίτη, μπούκαρε και στο Hard Rock Stadium του Μαϊάμι, στο Super Bowl!

Ή τουλάχιστον το προσπάθησε...

Φορώντας ένα κοντό, μαύρο φόρεμα, η 23χρονη πήγε να τρέξει στον αγωνιστικό χώρο -και να βγάλει το φόρεμα-, αλλά οι άνδρες ασφαλείας την πρόλαβαν στο... τσακ και την ακινητοποίησαν.

Την ώρα, ωστόσο, που την απομάκρυναν από το γήπεδο, και παρόλο που φορούσε χειροπέδες, η Kinsey κατάφερε να σηκώσει το φόρεμά της, με την εικόνα της να κάνει για άλλη μια φορά τον γύρο του διαδικτύου.

Στόχος επετεύχθη.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colleen Marie (@colleenmmcginniss) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My goal is to build a life I don’t need a vacation from 

A post shared by Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Easter 

A post shared by Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@vitalyzdtv contemplating leaving me in the middle of the African Safari......

A post shared by Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Look mom I made some friends!!! 

A post shared by Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Addicted to coffee ever since I was a Barista as a teenager, who else needs their daily coffee? 

A post shared by Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reached the lowest point on earth, but I’m fine just a little salty #deadsea

A post shared by Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you’re in a fight but then he asks you if you want froyo....

A post shared by Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1st or 2nd?? What do you guys think 

A post shared by Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue) on

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα
Super Bowl: «Τα 'σπασε» η παρουσίαση των ομάδων από τον ''The Rock'' (vids)
Plus: Celebrities
03/02/20 09:56

Super Bowl: «Τα 'σπασε» η παρουσίαση των ομάδων από τον ''The Rock'' (vids)

Καταπληκτικό promo από τον Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, με τον αγαπημένο ηθοποιό να παρουσιάζει τις ομάδες του Super Bowl με μο...
0 Σχόλια
Γκάφα Τραμπ: Συνεχάρη λάθος πολιτεία για το Super Bowl των Chiefs (pic)
Plus: Viral
03/02/20 09:27

Γκάφα Τραμπ: Συνεχάρη λάθος πολιτεία για το Super Bowl των Chiefs (pic)

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ συνεχάρη στο Twitter λάθος πολιτεία μετά την κατάκτηση του Super Bowl από τους Chiefs, έσπευσε να το διαγράψει, α...
1 Σχόλιο
Εκπληκτικό το... ημίχρονο του Super Bowl LIV με Jennifer Lopez και Shakira (vids)
Plus: Celebrities
03/02/20 08:00

Tο... ημίχρονο του Super Bowl LIV με Jennifer Lopez και Shakira ήταν από άλλο πλανήτη (vids)

Για ένα τέταρτο στο ημίχρονο του Super Bowl LIV, πρώτα η Shakira και στη συνέχεια η Jennifer Lopez, έδωσαν μια παράσταση...
0 Σχόλια
Super Bowl LIV: Επέστρεψαν έπειτα από 50 χρόνια οι Chiefs! (vids)
Υπόλοιπα Αθλήματα
03/02/20 05:13

Super Bowl LIV: Επέστρεψαν έπειτα από 50 χρόνια οι Chiefs! (vids)

Σε ένα εξαιρετικό σε θέαμα Super Bowl LIV, οι Kansas City Chiefs επικράτησαν 31-20 των San Francisco 49ers και κατέκτησαν το δεύτε...
15 Σχόλια
Super Bowl LIV: Η παρουσίαση των θρύλων! (vid)
Υπόλοιπα Αθλήματα
03/02/20 01:32

Super Bowl LIV: Η παρουσίαση των θρύλων! (vid)

Η NFL κλείνει φέτος 100 χρόνια ζωής και στο Super Bowl παρουσιάζονται οι πιο σημαντικές μορφές του αθλήματος.
0 Σχόλια
Super Bowl LIV: Δεν ξέχασαν Κόμπι και Τζίτζι Μπράιαντ! (vid)
Υπόλοιπα Αθλήματα
03/02/20 01:15

Super Bowl LIV: Δεν ξέχασαν Κόμπι και Τζίτζι Μπράιαντ! (vid)

Πριν τον τελικό του Super Bowl κανείς δεν ξέχασε τους Κόμπι και Τζίτζι Μπράιαντ, όπως και τον Κρις Ντόλεμαν.
0 Σχόλια

Best of internet