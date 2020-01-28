Έτσι θα έμοιαζαν μεγάλες προσωπικότητες της ιστορίας αν ζούσαν σήμερα (pics)

+slo-gun

Πως θα έμοιαζαν μεγάλες προσωπικότητες της ιστορίας αν ζούσαν σήμερα (pics)

Αρκετές από τις μεγάλες ιστορικές προσωπικότητες, αν ζούσαν σήμερα, θα έμοιαζαν με κοινούς καθημερινούς ανθρώπους. 

Ισώς αρκετοί να έχουν την απορία: Αν ζούσαν οι μεγάλες προσωπικότητες που έχουν μείνει στην ιστορία για τα επιτεύγματά τους, πως θα έμοιαζαν άραγε; 

Η graphic designer, Μπέκα Σάλαντιν είναι λάτρης της ιστορίας. 

Έχει εργαστεί πάνω σε ένα πρωτότυπο πρότζεκτ, με το οποίο ξεκίνησε να ασχολείται τον Φεβρουάριο του 2019. 

Συγκεκριμένα έχει φτιάξει τα πρόσωπα γνωστών και μεγάλων προσωπικοτήτων της ιστορίας, όχι όμως όπως τα ξέρουμε, αλλά όπως θα ήταν αν ζούσαν σήμερα. 

Τις φωτογραφίες από το έργο της, τις έχει αναρτήσει στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram με την ονομασία royalty_now_.

Πρόσωπα όπως ο Μέγας Αλέξανδρος, η Κλεοπάτρα, ο Ιούλιος Καίσαρας είναι μόνο μερικά από αυτά που έχει φτιάξει και αναρτήσει. 

Η 29χρονη μιλώντας στο «Femail» ανέφερε: «Η αντίδραση του κόσμου ήταν γρήγορη και αρκετά συναρπαστική. Οι περισσότεροι αισθάνονται πως έρχονται πιο κοντά σε αυτές τις μεγάλες προσωπικότητες. Σκοπός μου είναι να κρατήσω ζωντανό το ενδιαφέρον των ανθρώπων για την ιστορία και να δείξω πως οι άνθρωποι του παρελθόντος αγωνίζονταν στην ζωή τους όπως εμείς σήμερα».

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από @royalty_now_ στις

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ve been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren’t many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I’ve gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you’ve been asking for . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features - a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It’s also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were - most descriptions describe her as dark haired and “honey-skinned”, but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my “Artist’s Rendition” of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation! . . Further Research & Reading about her looks: . Encyclopedia Britannica article on what Cleopatra looked like: https://www.britannica.com/story/what-did-cleopatra-look-like . Some other reconstructions of Cleopatra: https://mysticalraven.com/art/11764/scientists-reveal-what-cleopatra-really-looked-like . Ancient Egyptian Mummy Genome article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5459999/ . Wikipedia entry on the Egyptian Race Controversy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_race_controversy . . . #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Sculpture #MarkAntony #JuliusCaesar #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από @ royalty_now_ στις

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από @royalty_now_ στις

 

Best of internet