Αυτή είναι η αγαπημένη πίτσα του «Rock» (pics)

Got the glorious text from my strength & conditioning coach @daverienzi that read “DJ, need a mid week carb up for your big scenes tomorrow. Eat a pizza and send me your pics in the morning” to which I responded - Watch. This. We’re having fun strategically manipulating my diet/body for shooting HOBBS & SHAW (my Fast & Furious spin-off film) and I love these midweek pizza carb ups like a drunk loves free peanuts. As for my pizza toppings - keep in mind, I’m the guy who likes to put tequila and brown sugar in my oatmeal, so pineapple on pizza is MY JAM - with ham. #PizzaCarbUp #StrategicManipulation #HobbsAndShaw #MyPizzaMyRules

