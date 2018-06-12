Ο «The Rock» ταΐζει τη γυναίκα του που θηλάζει τη νεογέννητη κόρη τους και συγκινεί (pics)

Η σύντροφος του «The Rock» έφερε στον κόσμο τη δεύτερη κόρη τους, τον περασμένο Απρίλη.
Όλοι έπαθαν... πλάκα με την πρώτη φωτογραφία του «χαζομπαμπά» και της κόρης του από το μαιευτήριο.
Τώρα, ο διάσημος ηθοποιός ξαναχτυπά και μας δείχνει για ακόμα μία φορά την πιο ευαίσθητη πλευρά του.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
Την ώρα που η μικρή Lauren θηλάζει εκείνος ταΐζει τη γυναίκα του:
«Θα αναλάβω εγώ αυτή τη δουλειά, αφού η μαμά έχει τα χέρια της γεμάτα, φροντίζοντας/ ταΐζοντας τη μικρή Tia, οπότε εγώ ταΐζω τη μαμά το φαγητό της. Ευχαρίστησή μου.
Τόσος σεβασμός σε εκείνη κι όλες τις μαμάδες εκεί έξω που κάνουν διάφορα. Μόλις προσγειώθηκα και φροντίζω όλα μου τα κορίτσια να είναι τακτοποιημένα».
I’ll handle this business Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner. My pleasure. So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things. Just landed and good to get all my girl’s settled in. Now, I gotta go satisfy my own appetite.. Iron Paradise, here I come. #EveryoneGetsFed #DaddysGottaGoToWork #ChivalryIsToughOnTheKnees