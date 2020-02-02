+slo-gun

Πανικός στο Λονδίνο: Τρομοκρατικό χτύπημα με μαχαιρώματα, νεκρός ο δράστης (pics & vids)

Πανικός στο Λονδίνο: Τρομοκρατικό χτύπημα με μαχαιρώματα, πυροβόλησε τον δράστη η αστυνομία

Συναγερμός στο Λονδίνο, με έναν άνδρα να έχει μαχαιρώσει άγνωστο αριθμό ανθρώπων, πριν πέσει νεκρός από τα πυρά της αστυνομίας. Για «τρομοκρατικό χτύπημα» κάνει λόγο η Μητροπολιτική Αστυνομία.

Πανικός στο Λονδίνο το μεσημέρι της Κυριακής, με έναν άνδρα να επιτίθεται με μαχαίρι σε άγνωστο αριθμό ανθρώπων, πριν πέσει νεκρός από πυρά αστυνομικών.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες υπάρχουν αρκετοί τραυματίες, ενώ φαίνεται πως στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει 9-10 ασθενοφόρα!

Το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε σε δρόμο της περιοχής Streatham του νότιου Λονδίνου, ενώ αυτόπτες μάρτυρες γράφουν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης ότι ακούστηκαν τρεις πυροβολισμοί.

Η αστυνομία, που χαρακτηρίζει το περιστατικό «τρομοκρατικό», ζητά από τους πολίτες να αποφεύγουν την περιοχή.

