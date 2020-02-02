Πανικός στο Λονδίνο: Τρομοκρατικό χτύπημα με μαχαιρώματα, νεκρός ο δράστης (pics & vids)

Πανικός στο Λονδίνο το μεσημέρι της Κυριακής, με έναν άνδρα να επιτίθεται με μαχαίρι σε άγνωστο αριθμό ανθρώπων, πριν πέσει νεκρός από πυρά αστυνομικών.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες υπάρχουν αρκετοί τραυματίες, ενώ φαίνεται πως στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει 9-10 ασθενοφόρα!

Το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε σε δρόμο της περιοχής Streatham του νότιου Λονδίνου, ενώ αυτόπτες μάρτυρες γράφουν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης ότι ακούστηκαν τρεις πυροβολισμοί.

Η αστυνομία, που χαρακτηρίζει το περιστατικό «τρομοκρατικό», ζητά από τους πολίτες να αποφεύγουν την περιοχή.

#Update: Another video footage from at the scene sparked massive police precence at the scene, in #Streatham in #London in the #UK. At least what we know of 3 people stabbed in this stabbing attack. pic.twitter.com/59q0tkCtUF — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) February 2, 2020

3 people stabbed, they're on the floor, not sure if dead or alive, and the responsible had a knife. Fires were shot from the police.#streatham #news pic.twitter.com/sx7HxSDDMc — Gabriel Vigo (@gabzvigo) February 2, 2020

Something major happening in Streatham High Road. Armed police and roads closed off. pic.twitter.com/UDJL6On3TJ — Andy Bullemor (@andybullemor) February 2, 2020