Τεράστιος κροκόδειλος: Έχει μήκος 5 μέτρα με κομμένο μεγάλο μέρος της ουράς του (vid)

Ένας κροκόδειλος που έχει μήκος 5,1 μέτρα βρήκε νέο «σπίτι» αφού στο προηγούμενο αγρόκτημα που ζούσε έτρωγε τις αγελάδες τους αγρότη.
Ωστόσο αυτό που προκαλεί εντύπωση είναι το μέγεθός του, αφού αυτό είναι το μήκος του αφού του έχουν κόψει μεγάλο μέρος της ουράς του.
Το μεγάλο ερπετό έπιασε ο Matt Wright, ο οποίος είναι παρουσιαστής της εκπομπής του National Geographic «Outback Wrangler».
Μάλιστα έβγαλε μια φωτογραφία δίπλα στον κροκόδειλο, δηλώνοντας πως έπρεπε να απομακρυνθεί από το αγρόκτημα που ζούσε στην Αυστραλία και έτσι τον πήρε για να ζήσει σε δική του ιδιοκτησία.
Ο Matt Wright έχει δημοσιεύσει αρκετές φωτογραφίες και βίντεο του τεράστιου κροκόδειλου στο Instagram και όπως είναι φυσικό έχει εκατοντάδες σχόλια αφού το μέγεθός του προκαλεί εντύπωση.
Tripod is pretty pumped for the Australian premier of Monster Croc Wrangler on @channel9 this Wednesday. Can’t wait to show you all the new season
CROC RELEASE I’m looking for a name for my new Croc, he’s missing a foot off his tail & is 17 foot long! Leave your suggestions in the comments below. ••• This video shows a very smooth, safe & successful release. My passion is enabling the peaceful coexistence between people & animals. When there is a problem crocodile threatening people or livestock I am often called in to catch and relocate/release the croc to a new home out of harms way. I have created big new pens for problem crocs like this one out on my property so they can continue living a happy life without being destroyed. This also means I can continue bringing people out to see these magnificent animals up close and personal so they can learn more about this unique species and the importance of their existence. #monstercrocwrangler #outbackwrangler