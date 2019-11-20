Έχασε 57 κιλά παίζοντας ένα παιχνίδι στο X-Box (pics)

Από τότε που ήταν έφηβη, η Laura Dryden, 29 ετών, από το Cambridge, θεωρούσε τον εαυτό της πολύ παχουλό και στο σχολείο και στο πανεπιστήμιο.
Μάλιστα, σύμφωνα με την ίδια, είχε τόσα πολλά κιλά που την δυσκόλευαν στην καθημερινότητά της καθώς δεν μπορούσε να διανύσει ούτε τις αποστάσεις μέσα στην πανεπιστημιούπολη με τα πόδια.
Όταν μια μέρα ζυγίστηκε έπαθε σοκ με τα κιλά της (117 κιλά) και κατάλαβε πως πρέπει να κάνει κάτι για το σώμα της.
Ωστόσο αυτό που λειτούργησε καταλυτικά ώστε να αποφασίσει να αλλάξει ήταν ένα ταξίδι που έκανε στην Αίγυπτο και δεν πήγε για μπάνιο γιατί ντρεπόταν να βάλει μαγιό.
«Αισθανόμουν πολύ άσχημα με το σώμα μου. Το ταξίδι αυτό ήταν για εμένα η αφορμή για να αλλάξω το σώμα μου. Όλα ήταν ένα μαρτύριο για μένα με τόσα κιλά. Ακόμα και στο πανεπιστήμιο δεν μπορούσα να διανύσω μικρές αποστάσεις με τα πόδια. Δυσκολευόμουν στην αναπνοή.
Έτσι ξεκίνησε να γυμνάζεται μέσω μιας εφαρμογής που είχε το Xbox της, ενώ στην συνέχεια έγινε αρκετά δραστήρια.
Πλέον έχει αποκτήσει ένα πολύ ωραίο κορμί, έχοντας χάσει 57 κιλά, ενώ δεν παραλείπει να γυμναστεί καθημερινά.
DAY 11 | Alittle damp for this mornings run.. Almost forgot to update. Its gotten really freakin cold really quickly and I don't like it one bit. Very dark too Carefully ran to the station this morning, have to watch my footing as leaves are all over the cracked, slippery paths and I almost went A over T twice. OFC the rain was coming down too so by the time I got to the station I was freezing and wet and ready for some tea! Thank god for the heating on the trains!
MAY HAVE STARTED A THING.. I said I had unfinished business with my runstreak after getting to nearly 300 days before being emergency admitted to hospital nearly 5 weeks ago.. . Well.. I've been cleared to exercise.. And needed to make sure the legs and body were ready for commutes to work starting next week.. Runstreak.. . Day 5 haven't posted before now as I wasn't sure I was gonna start or need rest more. . 3 miles on day 1.. Which actually felt OK.. But f*ck me.. Days 2-4 suckeddddd with bad DOMS. Today wasn't so bad but days 2-5 were each 2 miles which is decent. Phillip started too.. Though not sure how long he will keep his streak up for Fitness hasnt gone down too much clearly but I do tire quickly which I expected. Well.. Its started now.. No quitting. I'm a woman on a mission of getting to a year
DAY 289 | Looked fairly warm out and its been lovely all day with no rain, Swapped t-shirt for vest and headed out after I finished work. Alittle chilly at first but warmed up very quickly. A nice run and 3 miles ticked off. Double run for me tomorrow as I'm out of sync with bike run commutes..