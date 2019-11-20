+slo-gun

ΑρχικήPlusPlus: Διεθνή
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

Έχασε 57 κιλά παίζοντας ένα παιχνίδι στο X-Box (pics)

Έχασε 57 κιλά παίζοντας ένα παιχνίδι στο X-Box (pics)

Έχασε 57 κιλά παίζοντας ένα παιχνίδι στο X-Box (pics)

Μια γυναίκα που ισχυρίζεται ότι ήταν το «παχύτερο κορίτσι στο πανεπιστήμιο» έχει αλλάξει ριζικά μέσω μιας εφαρμογής του Xbox της και πλέον είναι αδύνατη, ενώ αγαπάει την γυμναστική.   

Από τότε που ήταν έφηβη, η Laura Dryden, 29 ετών, από το Cambridge, θεωρούσε τον εαυτό της πολύ παχουλό και στο σχολείο και στο πανεπιστήμιο. 

Μάλιστα, σύμφωνα με την ίδια, είχε τόσα πολλά κιλά που την δυσκόλευαν στην καθημερινότητά της καθώς δεν μπορούσε να διανύσει ούτε τις αποστάσεις μέσα στην πανεπιστημιούπολη με τα πόδια. 

Όταν μια μέρα ζυγίστηκε έπαθε σοκ με τα κιλά της (117 κιλά) και κατάλαβε πως πρέπει να κάνει κάτι για το σώμα της. 

Ωστόσο αυτό που λειτούργησε καταλυτικά ώστε να αποφασίσει να αλλάξει ήταν ένα ταξίδι που έκανε στην Αίγυπτο και δεν πήγε για μπάνιο γιατί ντρεπόταν να βάλει μαγιό.

«Αισθανόμουν πολύ άσχημα με το σώμα μου. Το ταξίδι αυτό ήταν για εμένα η αφορμή για να αλλάξω το σώμα μου. Όλα ήταν ένα μαρτύριο για μένα με τόσα κιλά. Ακόμα και στο πανεπιστήμιο δεν μπορούσα να διανύσω μικρές αποστάσεις με τα πόδια. Δυσκολευόμουν στην αναπνοή. 

Έτσι ξεκίνησε να γυμνάζεται μέσω μιας εφαρμογής που είχε το Xbox της, ενώ στην συνέχεια έγινε αρκετά δραστήρια. 

Πλέον έχει αποκτήσει ένα πολύ ωραίο κορμί, έχοντας χάσει 57 κιλά, ενώ δεν παραλείπει να γυμναστεί καθημερινά. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MAY HAVE STARTED A THING.. I said I had unfinished business with my runstreak after getting to nearly 300 days before being emergency admitted to hospital nearly 5 weeks ago.. . Well.. I've been cleared to exercise.. And needed to make sure the legs and body were ready for commutes to work starting next week.. Runstreak.. . Day 5 haven't posted before now as I wasn't sure I was gonna start or need rest more. . 3 miles on day 1.. Which actually felt OK.. But f*ck me.. Days 2-4 suckeddddd with bad DOMS. Today wasn't so bad but days 2-5 were each 2 miles which is decent. Phillip started too.. Though not sure how long he will keep his streak up for Fitness hasnt gone down too much clearly but I do tire quickly which I expected. Well.. Its started now.. No quitting. I'm a woman on a mission of getting to a year 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Dryden (@laura_fat2fit) στις

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα
Μία 16χρονη σχεδίαζε μαζική επίθεση σε εκκλησία της Τζόρτζια
Plus: Κοινωνία
20/11/19 14:59

Μία 16χρονη σχεδίαζε μαζική επίθεση σε εκκλησία της Τζόρτζια

Μια 16χρονη μαθήτρια από την Τζόρτζια συνελήφθη επειδή σχεδίαζε επίθεση εναντίον μιας αφροαμερικανικής εκκλησίας
0 Σχόλια
Μια κοπέλα 21 ετών απάτησε τον κατά 53 χρόνια μεγαλύτερο σύζυγό της με έναν... 60χρονο! (vid)
Plus: Διεθνή
20/11/19 14:30

Μια κοπέλα 21 ετών απάτησε τον κατά 53 χρόνια μεγαλύτερο σύζυγό της με έναν... 60χρονο! (vid)

Ο 74χρονος χώρισε την σύζυγό του η οποία ήταν 21 ετών επειδή τον απάτησε με έναν 60χρονο. 
0 Σχόλια
Η συνάντηση του Παναγιώτη Ραφαήλ με τον μικρό Αντώνη στη Βοστώνη (pic)
Plus: Κοινωνία
20/11/19 13:48

Η συνάντηση του Παναγιώτη Ραφαήλ με τον μικρό Αντώνη στη Βοστώνη (pic)

Την πρώτη τους συνάντηση στη Βοστώνη είχαν οι οικογένειες του Παναγιώτη Ραφαήλ και του Αντώνη που πάσχουν από νωτιαία μυϊκή ατροφί...
1 Σχόλιο

Best of internet