Ήθελε να κάνει εντυπωσιακή πρόταση γάμου αλλά έχασε το δαχτυλίδι (pic & vid)

Όλοι οι άνδρες που αποφασίζουν να αφιερώσουν την ζωή τους στην μία και μοναδική, προσπαθούν να κάνουν μια εντυπωσιακή πρόταση γάμου, ώστε να ακούσουν το «ναι» ή το «I do».
Έτσι και ένας επίδοξος γαμπρός στην Χαβάη αποφάσισε να κάνει κάτι πρωτότυπο.
Αυτός και η σύντροφός του αγαπούν πολύ το σερφ και σκέφτηκε να της ζητήσει να παντρευτούν στην θάλασσα πάνω στις σανίδες τους.
Οι δυο τους ήταν στην Χονολουλού και αποφάσισε να της δώσει το δαχτυλίδι ενώ έκαναν σέρφινγκ.
Ο Christopher Garth τα έκανε όλα όπως έπρεπε, έπεσε στα γόνατα και ζήτησε από τη Lauren Oiye να γίνει γυναίκα του αλλά είχε ένα μικρό ατύχημα: του έπεσε το δαχτυλίδι.
Ωστόσο πήρε την θετική απάντηση και της αποκάλυψε πως το δαχτυλίδι που έπεσε στην θάλασσα δεν ήταν το κανονικό.
Είχε προβλέψει πως μπορεί να γίνει ατύχημα και το ακριβό δαχτυλίδι ήταν φυλαγμένο σε ασφαλές μέρος ώστε να της το δώσει.
• •• Ohhhh this place has been a source of so much happiness and growth. It always was and will be a special place for us. • •• These waters have called me home to her 8 years ago to embark on an adventure in healing, LOVE, and forever connections that I did not anticipate. So grateful for the water that connects us all and this place that is my home. • •• 11-10-19 • •• @lisaunderwater
• •• Like everything with us... there is always a good story to accompany. • •• This morning my best friend @this_garth and I went out for a surf. Little did I know he would be asking me to be his partner for life! • •• Story time: we caught a wave together at the surf break we met at and had many of our first dates. I turn back to make sure he was on the wave with me and he was on one knee with a ring box and screamed out “Lauren, I love you! Will you marry me?!” At first I thought it was a joke and then realized it clearly wasn’t. And of course I am beside myself that I get to spend the rest of my life with this man that I LOVE from the depths of my entire being, is a bigger feminist than I am, and makes me laugh everyday and reminds me how simple and beautiful life is. • •• Christopher Garth, I love you and am so grateful the stars aligned and our ancestors that came before us so beautifully orchestrated this for us! Here’s to a lifetime of laughter and keeping things simple and authentic! • •• I said YES • •• Thank you @tommypierucki @aaronmizu @lisaunderwater @chrisberinger for documenting this incredible event!