Τυφώνας Ντόριαν: Φοβερές εικόνες από δορυφόρο (pics & vid)

Οι εικόνες δείχνουν πώς έχει κυριολεκτικά βουλιάξει η συγκεκριμένη περιοχή της Γκραντ Μπαχάμα.

Η Γκραντ Μπαχάμα εξακολουθούσε να είναι το πρωί της Τρίτης στο μονοπάτι του τυφώνα, ο οποίος έχει προκαλέσει εκτεταμένες καταστροφές σε όλες τις χώρες.

Το πέρασμα του τυφώνα από τις Μπαχάμες έχει προκαλέσει τεράστιες καταστροφές αφού σύμφωνα μ’ όσα ανακοίνωσε ο πρωθυπουργός της χώρας τουλάχιστον πέντε άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους στο νησί Abaco, ενώ 20 άνθρωποι έχουν αναφερθεί ως τραυματίες, δίχως να διευκρινίζεται η σοβαρότητα της κατάστασής τους.

Σημειώνεται ότι σύμφωνα με τον Ερυθρό Σταυρό υπολογίζεται πως τουλάχιστον 13.000 σπίτια έχουν υποστεί μεγάλες ζημιές.

Dorian has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane, but it's growing in size as the storm inches toward the Southeast US at 2 mph. Follow live updates: https://t.co/WPbYPVXEcE pic.twitter.com/Qu2VOoK4i2

Video posted just over an hour ago shows people in #Freeport #Bahamas on the top level of their house as the rain water and storm surge from #HurricaneDorain almost reach the roof. Water can be seen entering with each wave as well. pic.twitter.com/WgM318KFXx

