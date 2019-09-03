+slo-gun

Τυφώνας Ντόριαν: Φοβερές εικόνες από δορυφόρο (pics & vid)

Αποτυπώνουν πως ήταν μία συγκεκριμένη περιοχή της Γκραντ Μπαχάμα πριν και μετά το πέρασμα του τυφώνα Ντόριαν.

Οι εικόνες δείχνουν πώς έχει κυριολεκτικά βουλιάξει η συγκεκριμένη περιοχή της Γκραντ Μπαχάμα.

Η Γκραντ Μπαχάμα εξακολουθούσε να είναι το πρωί της Τρίτης στο μονοπάτι του τυφώνα, ο οποίος έχει προκαλέσει εκτεταμένες καταστροφές σε όλες τις χώρες.

Το πέρασμα του τυφώνα από τις Μπαχάμες έχει προκαλέσει τεράστιες καταστροφές αφού σύμφωνα μ’ όσα ανακοίνωσε ο πρωθυπουργός της χώρας τουλάχιστον πέντε άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους στο νησί Abaco, ενώ 20 άνθρωποι έχουν αναφερθεί ως τραυματίες, δίχως να διευκρινίζεται η σοβαρότητα της κατάστασής τους.

Σημειώνεται ότι σύμφωνα με τον Ερυθρό Σταυρό υπολογίζεται πως τουλάχιστον 13.000 σπίτια έχουν υποστεί μεγάλες ζημιές.

Πηγή: reader.gr

