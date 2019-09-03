Τυφώνας Ντόριαν: Φοβερές εικόνες από δορυφόρο (pics & vid)

Οι εικόνες δείχνουν πώς έχει κυριολεκτικά βουλιάξει η συγκεκριμένη περιοχή της Γκραντ Μπαχάμα.
Η Γκραντ Μπαχάμα εξακολουθούσε να είναι το πρωί της Τρίτης στο μονοπάτι του τυφώνα, ο οποίος έχει προκαλέσει εκτεταμένες καταστροφές σε όλες τις χώρες.
Το πέρασμα του τυφώνα από τις Μπαχάμες έχει προκαλέσει τεράστιες καταστροφές αφού σύμφωνα μ’ όσα ανακοίνωσε ο πρωθυπουργός της χώρας τουλάχιστον πέντε άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους στο νησί Abaco, ενώ 20 άνθρωποι έχουν αναφερθεί ως τραυματίες, δίχως να διευκρινίζεται η σοβαρότητα της κατάστασής τους.
Σημειώνεται ότι σύμφωνα με τον Ερυθρό Σταυρό υπολογίζεται πως τουλάχιστον 13.000 σπίτια έχουν υποστεί μεγάλες ζημιές.
Hurricane Dorian is 110 miles away from West Palm Beach, Florida, and remains a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. Follow live updates: https://t.co/4PLL85OohO pic.twitter.com/UnPLH0Lu1G
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 3, 2019
Dorian has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane, but it's growing in size as the storm inches toward the Southeast US at 2 mph. Follow live updates:https://t.co/WPbYPVXEcE pic.twitter.com/Qu2VOoK4i2
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 3, 2019
Video posted just over an hour ago shows people in #Freeport #Bahamas on the top level of their house as the rain water and storm surge from #HurricaneDorain almost reach the roof. Water can be seen entering with each wave as well. pic.twitter.com/WgM318KFXx
— The Up2Dater (@UptoDateNewz) September 2, 2019
The 2nd floor. the 2nd fucking floor. pic.twitter.com/PtqeAnFEGX— 600 (@6INNER) September 2, 2019
Πηγή: reader.gr