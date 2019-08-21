+slo-gun

Το ανατριχιαστικό ατύχημα της Ronda Rousey: Κόντεψε να χάσει το δάχτυλό της (pics)

H σοκαριστική εικόνα με το σχεδόν κομμένο δάχτυλο της Ronda Rousey με το ατύχημα που είχε στα γυρίσματα του «9-1-1». Σκληρή εικόνα.

Μόνο ως σοκαριστική μπορεί να χαρακτηριστική η εικόνα με την Ronda Rousey από το νοσοκομείο που νοσηλεύτηκε μετά το ατύχημα που είχε κατά την διάρκεια των γυρισμάτων της σειράς «9-1-1».

Η 32χρονη ηθοποιός, αστέρας του WWE και πρώην αθλήτρια του MMA, τραυματίστηκε όταν μία πόρτα ενός σκάφους έπεσε στο χέρι της.

Το δάχτυλό της, όπως μπορείτε να δείτε στην φωτογραφία λίγο έλειψε να κοπεί τελείως, όμως εκείνη, παρά τον πόνο, χωρίς να κοιτάξει καθόλου το δάχτυλό της, συνέχισε το γύρισμα.

Όταν σταμάτησε η σκηνή, ενημέρωσε την παραγωγή και τότε οδηγήθηκε στο νοσοκομείο.

Εκεί της ένωσαν ξανά τον ιστό και το κόκκαλο με λάμες και βίδες, με την ίδια να επιστρέφει την επόμενη μέρα στα πλατό για ολοκληρώσει τα γυρίσματα.

Όπως έγραψε η ίδια στο Instagram μέσα στις επόμενες τρεις μέρες είδε το 50% της κίνησης του δάχτυλού της, να επιστρέφει.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

