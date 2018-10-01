+slo-gun

H Cardi B έχει ξανά μπλεξίματα: Στο αστυνομικό τμήμα μετά από άγριο καυγά σε strip club (vids)

Μετά τον «χαμό» που προκλήθηκε με τη Nicki Minaj η Cardi B παραδόθηκε στην αστυνομία για μία διαμάχη που έχει με στρίπερς.

Ντυμένη στην τρίχα η Cardi B εμφανίζεται πάνω στις λευκές τις γόβες να μπαίνει σε αστυνομικό τμήμα στο Κουίνς. 

Η 25χρονη ράπερ αντιμετωπίζει κατηγορίες για έναν άγριο καυγά σε strip club της Νέας Υόρκης τον περασμένο Αύγουστο.

 

 

Σύμφωνα, με τις έρευνες η Cardi B έδωσε εντολή να κάνουν γυαλιά - καρφιά το μαγαζί όπου εργάζονται δύο γυναίκες με τις οποίες έχει κόντρα. Η ράπερ πίστευε πως μία από τις δύο στρίπερς είχε σχέση με τον άντρα της.

 

 

Πλέον, έχει μπροστά της δικαστήριο στις 29 Οκτωβρίου. 

Best of internet