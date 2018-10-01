H Cardi B έχει ξανά μπλεξίματα: Στο αστυνομικό τμήμα μετά από άγριο καυγά σε strip club (vids)

Ντυμένη στην τρίχα η Cardi B εμφανίζεται πάνω στις λευκές τις γόβες να μπαίνει σε αστυνομικό τμήμα στο Κουίνς.

Ροντέο: Η Cardi B επιχείρησε να δείρει την Nicki Minaj (pic & vids)

Η 25χρονη ράπερ αντιμετωπίζει κατηγορίες για έναν άγριο καυγά σε strip club της Νέας Υόρκης τον περασμένο Αύγουστο.

Σύμφωνα, με τις έρευνες η Cardi B έδωσε εντολή να κάνουν γυαλιά - καρφιά το μαγαζί όπου εργάζονται δύο γυναίκες με τις οποίες έχει κόντρα. Η ράπερ πίστευε πως μία από τις δύο στρίπερς είχε σχέση με τον άντρα της.

Here’s Cardi B walking from the 109th Precinct to her car in Flushing. Her attorney says she received a misdemeanor summons. “We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm at the club that night. We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.” pic.twitter.com/Ye7mn11pFv

— Benjamin Fang (@BenFang93) 1 Οκτωβρίου 2018