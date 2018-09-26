H Jennifer Lopez είναι τόσο τούμπανο που θυμίζει... The Rock! (pic & vids)

Ότι η Jennifer Lopez έχει αψεγάδιαστο σώμα είναι γνωστό. Η τελευταία της φωτογραφία, ωστόσο, μας θύμισε τον «The Rock» και δεν θα θέλαμε με τίποτα να της πάμε κόντρα.
Η «καυτή» Λατίνα γυμνάζεται κάθε μέρα, χωρίς ρεπό και έπειτα από τα 15 show που έδωσε μέσα σε 27 μέρες μας έδειξε το σώμα της: «Νιώθω superwoman μετά το show. Υπήρξαν στιγμές που ένιωσα κουρασμένη, ωστόσο τα κατάφερα», είπε μεταξύ άλλων.
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot... but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it...I will work out and be in the best shape of my life... There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could... but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem
Aς πάρουμε μία γεύση από τις σκληρές προπονήσεις της...