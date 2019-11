Ο Nate Diaz πλήρωσε το ενοίκιο ενός τύπου που είχε ποντάρει πως θα κέρδιζε τον Jorge Masvidal (pics)

Update for everyone asking me, Yes Nate actually helped me out Nate is the true OG BMF he sent me more money than what I lost on my bet and I’m using it to buy from his cbd company “Game Up” Nate is a really cool guy when I made that post I didn’t think twice about it I didn’t even think he would see it and I even let him know that I wasn’t really sleeping in my car it was more of a joke but it was awesome the way he responded and the fact that he refunded me and gave me some extra cash just goes to show he is a man of the people !!!

