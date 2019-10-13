Φοβερό παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ από την Κόσγκεϊ στον μαραθώνιο του Σικάγο (vids)

Τρομερό Σαββατοκύριακο για τον στίβο και για τον Μαραθώνιο!

Μια ημέρα μετά από το εξωπραγματικό 1.59.40 του Κιπτσόγκε στον Μαραθώνιο της Βιέννης η Μπρίγκιτ Κόσγκεϊ πέτυχε παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ στις γυναίκες στο Σικάγο.

Η 25χρόνη Κενυάτισα, συμπατριώτισσα του Κιπτσόγκε, τερμάτισε στο Σικάγο σε 2.14.04 και πήρε από την Πόλα Ράντκλιφ το ρεκόρ που κρατούσε από το 2003 και ήταν 2.15.25.

Τα περάσματα της:

5χλμ: 15.28

10χλμ: 31.28

15χλμ: 47.26

21χλμ: 1.06.59

25χλμ: 1.19.33

30χλμ: 1.35.18

35χλμ: 1.51.41

40χλμ: 2.07.11

WORLD RECORD: Brigid Kosgei sets the new world record in the marathon at the 2019 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon! pic.twitter.com/lakum2XoET — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2019

Former world record holder @paulajradcliffe poses with Brigid Kosgei at the finish after Kosgei broke the record this morning at the 2019 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon pic.twitter.com/niyGYZJ5Tp — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2019