Φοβερό παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ από την Κόσγκεϊ στον μαραθώνιο του Σικάγο (vids)

Η 25χρόνη Κενυάτισα με 2.14.04 κατέρριψε το ρεκόρ της Ράντκλιφ από το 2003.   

Τρομερό Σαββατοκύριακο για τον στίβο και για τον Μαραθώνιο! 

Μια ημέρα μετά από το εξωπραγματικό 1.59.40 του Κιπτσόγκε στον Μαραθώνιο της Βιέννης η Μπρίγκιτ Κόσγκεϊ πέτυχε παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ στις γυναίκες στο Σικάγο. 

Η 25χρόνη Κενυάτισα, συμπατριώτισσα του Κιπτσόγκε, τερμάτισε στο Σικάγο σε 2.14.04 και πήρε από την Πόλα Ράντκλιφ το ρεκόρ που κρατούσε από το 2003 και ήταν 2.15.25. 

Τα περάσματα της: 

5χλμ: 15.28
10χλμ: 31.28
15χλμ: 47.26
21χλμ: 1.06.59
25χλμ: 1.19.33 
30χλμ: 1.35.18
35χλμ: 1.51.41 
40χλμ: 2.07.11 

