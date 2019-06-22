ΑρχικήΆλλα ΣπορΣτίβος

Ευρωπαϊκοί Αγώνες Μινσκ: Η λαμπερή τελετή έναρξης (pics & vids)

Το ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα στο Μινσκ ξεκίνησε με μια άκρως λαμπερή τελετή, εμπνευσμένη από την παράδοση της Λευκορωσίας.

Περίπου 2.700 αθλητές παρέλασαν σε μια τελετή, όπου η Ελλάδα έκανε πρώτη την εμφάνισή της. 

Οι Λευκορώσοι αθλητές ήταν αυτοί που έκλεισαν την παρέλαση.

Κάθε ομάδα συνοδεύτηκε από κορίτσια, όπου είχαν έναν τροχό Kupala (σύμβολο του ήλιου για τους Ανατολικούς Σλάβους), ο οποίος ήταν διακοσμημένος με παραδοσιακά στολίδια της Λευκορωσίας.

Μέρος της τελετής ήταν αφιερωμένο σε σημαντικές προσωπικότητες του πολιτισμού και της επιστήμης της χώρας, όπως οι Marc Chagall και Leon Bakst, στο νικητή του βραβείου Νόμπελ Zhores Alffer και στο μηχανικό αεροσκαφών Pavel Sukhoi.

