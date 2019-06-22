Ευρωπαϊκοί Αγώνες Μινσκ: Η λαμπερή τελετή έναρξης (pics & vids)

Περίπου 2.700 αθλητές παρέλασαν σε μια τελετή, όπου η Ελλάδα έκανε πρώτη την εμφάνισή της.

Οι Λευκορώσοι αθλητές ήταν αυτοί που έκλεισαν την παρέλαση.

Κάθε ομάδα συνοδεύτηκε από κορίτσια, όπου είχαν έναν τροχό Kupala (σύμβολο του ήλιου για τους Ανατολικούς Σλάβους), ο οποίος ήταν διακοσμημένος με παραδοσιακά στολίδια της Λευκορωσίας.

Μέρος της τελετής ήταν αφιερωμένο σε σημαντικές προσωπικότητες του πολιτισμού και της επιστήμης της χώρας, όπως οι Marc Chagall και Leon Bakst, στο νικητή του βραβείου Νόμπελ Zhores Alffer και στο μηχανικό αεροσκαφών Pavel Sukhoi.

Part of the ceremony is dedicated to outstanding figures of culture and science - born in Belarus: artists Marc Chagall and Léon Bakst, aircraft engineer Pavel Sukhо́i, Nobel Prize winner Zhorе́s Alfе́rov pic.twitter.com/Sd0WTeW6fr

‘Kupala Night’ episode introduces Belarusian culture: the folk costumes, distinctive traditions and customs of the Belarusian people. The episode is a brief journey into the very heart of the country’s traditional culture and intangible cultural heritage. pic.twitter.com/tPNp3EOKzm

Each delegation is escorted by girls in dresses representing the Kupala wheel, a symbol of the sun for Eastern Slavs. The circle is decorated with traditional Belarusian ornaments. pic.twitter.com/Cf6otB3qV0

About 2700 athletes will pass in front of the spectators. Greece representatives are the first who appear on the arena. The Belarusian delegation will finish the parade. pic.twitter.com/LLrUWCVnk4

Does it make sense for me to gif the #Minsk2019 performance? Perhaps not.

Did I do it anyway? You betcha pic.twitter.com/CI7KB7cmp7

. (@ohheyhaehae) June 21, 2019