Ο «Rock» ανακοίνωσε την ρεβάνς των Golovkin-Canelo!

Στις 5/5 θα γίνει η μεγάλη ρεβάνς των Golovkin-Canelo, σύμφωνα με όσα έγραψε στο λογαριασμό του στο Instagrsm o «Rock».

Ο Ντουέιν Τζόνσον ή αλλιώς ο «Rock» ανακοίνωσε στο προφίλ του στο Instagram ότι το Golovkin-Canelo θα γίνει στις 5/5.

Η προηγούμενη μάχη τους είχε γίνει το Σεπτέμβριο εκεί όπου είχε έρθει ισοπαλία, παρά το γεγονός ότι οι περισσότεροι έκαναν λόγο για νίκη του Golovkin.

Πλέον, αναμένεται το ξεκαθάρισμα των λογαριασμών τους.

 

Rematches are funny things. Sometimes they’re cash grabs, put into works before the first fight even happens. Then you have times where it’s absolutely necessary. When two of the best in their field, possibly ever, met face to face and delivered an epic performance that didn’t have a resolution. As a competitor it eats at you, creates a void that can not be fulfilled until you meet again in the ring. As a fan, it’s something special because you know you’re watching greatness and history unfolding before your eyes. Fight fans around the world, I’m honored and fired up to announce this rematch. @HBO @canelo @gggboxing #CaneloGGG2 #ItAintGonnaBeAnotherDraw

