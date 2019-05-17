McGregor: Ετοιμάζει σπίτια για τους άστεγους στο Δουβλίνο (pics)

Ο Ιρλανδός, προκαλεί την κοινή γνώμη - αυτήν τη φορά με τον πιο όμορφο, τον πιο γλυκό τρόπο!
Συγκεκριμένα, χρησιμοποιεί τα χρήματα που έχει κερδίσει μέσα στο κλουβιά, για να χτίσει σπίτια για τους άστεγους.
Ο ίδιος ανέβασε σχετικές φωτογραφίες που παρακολουθεί την εξέλιξη των έργων από τα 8 σπίτια που ετοιμάζει!
Κι όλα αυτά, τη στιγμή που o Mayweather ζητά τη βοήθειά σου για να μετρήσει πόσα δολάρια έχει απλώσει!
Back on the site today, it has been a while. This is my first property development. We have 8 homes here closing in on finish. 3 bedroom houses, designated for families that currently reside in hotels around the capital, without a home to call their own. But not for long. Through the storm comes the sun! Walking around this land and these homes today, meeting all the neighbors, knowing that soon there will be families living here, creating their own memories, and building back their lives, gives me great pride! Ireland forever! Ireland first! Ireland always!