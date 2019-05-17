ΑρχικήΆλλα ΣπορΜαχητικά Αθλήματα

McGregor: Ετοιμάζει σπίτια για τους άστεγους στο Δουβλίνο (pics)

Άπειρα respect! Ο Conor McGregor δείχνει το πιο ευαίσθητο και κοινωνικό του πρόσωπο!

Ο Ιρλανδός, προκαλεί την κοινή γνώμη - αυτήν τη φορά με τον πιο όμορφο, τον πιο γλυκό τρόπο!

Συγκεκριμένα, χρησιμοποιεί τα χρήματα που έχει κερδίσει μέσα στο κλουβιά, για να χτίσει σπίτια για τους άστεγους. 

Ο ίδιος ανέβασε σχετικές φωτογραφίες που παρακολουθεί την εξέλιξη των έργων από τα 8 σπίτια που ετοιμάζει!

Κι όλα αυτά, τη στιγμή που o Mayweather ζητά τη βοήθειά σου για να μετρήσει πόσα δολάρια έχει απλώσει!

