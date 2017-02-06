Ο κόσμος του αθλητισμού υποκλίθηκε στον Μπρέιντι και στην παρέα του! (pics)

Στον συγκλονιστικότερο τελικό στην ιστορία των Super Bowls, οι New England Patriots επικράτησαν 34-28 των Atlanta Falcons στην παράταση και κατέκτησαν τον πέμπτο τίτλο στην ιστορία τους!
Μιλάμε για έναν τελικό που καθήλωσε εκατομμύρια κόσμου και αρκετοί ποδοσφαιρικοί αστέρες και όχι μόνο δεν θα μπορούσαν να μην τον παρακολουθήσουν.
Δείτε τις αντιδράσεις μερικών εξ αυτών:
5 rings can't be deflated #Brady #Muse
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 6, 2017
American football is a cool game #SB51
— Ivica Zubac (@ivicazubac) February 6, 2017
Increible!
Incredible!#SuperBowl
— jose manuel calderon (@JmCalderon) February 6, 2017
What a game! Strongest comeback in history! #superbowl #partriots #champion @ NRG Stadium https://t.co/yD4DQZbDfS
— Jérôme D'Ambrosio (@thereal_JDA) February 6, 2017
Had a blast watching the #SuperBowl together tonight in Minneapolis! 7-Eleven. #CityWorks #UpShow pic.twitter.com/gRqLldtgfl
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 6, 2017
Legend #TomBrady #SuperBowl#GOAT pic.twitter.com/trIqpD8QiF
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) February 6, 2017
OMGGGGGGGGG!!!! Tom Brady the G.O.A.T !! I love you @Patriots #SB51 #PATRIOTS #SuperBowl #TomBrady
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 6, 2017
Brady on fire #SuperBowl
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) February 6, 2017
Congratulations to the @patriots on winning #SuperBowl LI!
FYI, we're still working on our game!
#WeLoveFootball pic.twitter.com/eTW6WCV9a0
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2017
Feels like today is a good day to be a Georgia peach #RiseUp
— Kelley O'Hara (@kohara19) February 5, 2017
What a great experience! #SuperBowlLI pic.twitter.com/fuekDDRaGR
— Kaka (@KAKA) February 6, 2017
I'm hoping that changing channels from Sky to BBC will bring the @Patriots some better luck in the second half. #clutchingatstraws
— Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) February 6, 2017
— Victor Ulloa (@ulloa_victor) February 6, 2017