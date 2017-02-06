Ο κόσμος του αθλητισμού υποκλίθηκε στον Μπρέιντι και στην παρέα του! (pics)

Στον συγκλονιστικότερο τελικό στην ιστορία των Super Bowls, οι New England Patriots επικράτησαν 34-28 των Atlanta Falcons στην παράταση και κατέκτησαν τον πέμπτο τίτλο στην ιστορία τους!

Μιλάμε για έναν τελικό που καθήλωσε εκατομμύρια κόσμου και αρκετοί ποδοσφαιρικοί αστέρες και όχι μόνο δεν θα μπορούσαν να μην τον παρακολουθήσουν.

Δείτε τις αντιδράσεις μερικών εξ αυτών:

American football is a cool game #SB51 — Ivica Zubac (@ivicazubac) February 6, 2017

From one champ to another. Μια φωτογραφία που δημοσίευσε ο χρήστης espn (@espn) στις Φεβ 5, 2017, 7:50μμ PST

Brady on fire #SuperBowl — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) February 6, 2017

Feels like today is a good day to be a Georgia peach #RiseUp — Kelley O'Hara (@kohara19) February 5, 2017

I'm hoping that changing channels from Sky to BBC will bring the @Patriots some better luck in the second half. #clutchingatstraws — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) February 6, 2017