ΑρχικήΆλλα ΣπορΥπόλοιπα Αθλήματα
από

Ο κόσμος του αθλητισμού υποκλίθηκε στον Μπρέιντι και στην παρέα του! (pics)

Kόμπι Μπράιαντ, ΛεΜπρον Τζέιμς, Χάμιλτον, Χάρι Κέιν, Τιμπό Κουρτουά, Μπαρτσελόνα και άλλοι αστέρες του ποδοσφαίρου υποκλίθηκαν στον Μπρέιντι και στους Πάτριοτς για την επική ανατροπή και την κατάκτηση του Super Bowl 51.

Ο κόσμος του αθλητισμού υποκλίθηκε στον Μπρέιντι και στην παρέα του! (pics)

Στον συγκλονιστικότερο τελικό στην ιστορία των Super Bowls, οι New England Patriots επικράτησαν 34-28 των Atlanta Falcons στην παράταση και κατέκτησαν τον πέμπτο τίτλο στην ιστορία τους!

Μιλάμε για έναν τελικό που καθήλωσε εκατομμύρια κόσμου και αρκετοί ποδοσφαιρικοί αστέρες και όχι μόνο δεν θα μπορούσαν να μην τον παρακολουθήσουν. 

Δείτε τις αντιδράσεις μερικών εξ αυτών:

 

From one champ to another. 

Μια φωτογραφία που δημοσίευσε ο χρήστης espn (@espn) στις

 

Hard work, dedication, and unstoppable drive is what I'm a fan of. Congrats to @TomBrady & the Patriots. Incredible comeback! #GOAT #Patriots #SuperbowlLI #TomBrady

Μια φωτογραφία που δημοσίευσε ο χρήστης Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) στις

 

Tags

Best of internet