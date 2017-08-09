gazzetta.gr gazzetta.gr guide
NBAers

player_image
C

Παπαγιάννης Γιώργος

Sacramento Kings

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1997

ΥΨΟΣ

2.17

Points

5.6

Rebounds

3.9

Assists

0.9

player_image
PF

Casspi Omri

Golden State Warriors

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1988

ΥΨΟΣ

2.06

Points

5.1

Rebounds

3.1

Assists

1

player_image
PF

Kuzminskas Mindaugas

New York Knicks

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1989

ΥΨΟΣ

2.05

Points

6.2

Rebounds

1.8

Assist

1

player_image
C

Valanciunas Jonas

Toronto Raptors

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1992

ΥΨΟΣ

2.13

Points

11.9

Rebounds

9.5

Assists

0.7

player_image
SG

Satoransky Tomas

Washington Wizards

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1991

ΥΨΟΣ

2.01

Points

2.7

Rebounds

1.4

Assists

1.6

player_image
C

Bender Dragan

Phoenix Suns

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1997

ΥΨΟΣ

2.16

Points

3.4

Rebounds

2.4

Assists

0.5

player_image
PF

Bogdanovic Bojan

Indiana Pacers

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1989

ΥΨΟΣ

2.00

Points

13.7

Rebounds

3.4

Assists

1.4

player_image
PF

Saric Dario

Philadelphia 76ers

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1994

ΥΨΟΣ

2.07

Points

12.8

Rebounds

6.3

Assists

2.2

player_image
PF

Abrines Alex

Oklahoma City Thunder

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1993

ΥΨΟΣ

1.98

Points

5.9

Rebounds

1.2

Assists

0.6

player_image
SG

Rubio Ricky

Utah Jazz

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1990

ΥΨΟΣ

1.93

Points

11.1

Rebounds

4.3

Assists

9.1

player_image
C

Gasol Marc

Memphis Grizzlies

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1985

ΥΨΟΣ

2.16

Points

19.5

Rebounds

6.2

Assists

4.5

player_image
C

Gasol Pau

San Antonio Spurs

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1980

ΥΨΟΣ

2.13

Points

12.3

Rebounds

7.8

Assists

2.3

player_image
PF

Hernangomez Juancho

Denver Nuggets

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1995

ΥΨΟΣ

2.06

Points

4.9

Rebounds

3

Assists

0.5

player_image
C

Hernangomez Willy

New York Knicks

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1994

ΥΨΟΣ

2.10

Points

8.1

Rebounds

6.9

Assists

1.3

player_image
PG

Dragic Goran

Miami Heat

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1986

ΥΨΟΣ

1.94

Points

20.3

Rebounds

3.8

Assists

5.8

player_image
SG

Fournier Evan

Orlando Magic

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1992

ΥΨΟΣ

2.00

Points

17.2

Rebounds

3.1

Assists

3.0

player_image
PF

Diaw Boris

-

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1982

ΥΨΟΣ

2.05

Points

4.6

Rebounds

2.2

Assists

2.3

player_image
PF

Lauvergne Joffrey

San Antonio Spurs

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1991

ΥΨΟΣ

2.10

Points

4.5

Rebounds

3.4

Assists

1.0

player_image
C

Pachulia Zaza

Golden State Warriors

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1984

ΥΨΟΣ

2.11

Points

6.1

Rebounds

5.8

Assists

1.9

player_image
SG

Belinelli Marco

Atlanta Hawks

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1986

ΥΨΟΣ

1.96

Points

10.5

Rebounds

2.4

Assists

2

player_image
C

Vucevic Nikola

Orlando Magic

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1990

ΥΨΟΣ

2.13

Points

14.6

Rebounds

10.3

Assists

2.7

player_image
C

Mozgov Timofey

Brooklyn Nets

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1986

ΥΨΟΣ

2.16

Points

7.4

Rebounds

4.9

Assists

0.8

player_image
C

Marjanovic Boban

Detroit Pistons

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1988

ΥΨΟΣ

2.21

Points

5.5

Rebounds

3.7

Assists

0.3

player_image
SG

Bogdanovic Bogdan

Sacramento Kings

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1992

ΥΨΟΣ

1.97

player_image
PF

Porzingis Kristaps

New York Knicks

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1995

ΥΨΟΣ

2.21

Points

18.1

Rebounds

7.2

Assists

1.5

player_image
PF

Bertans Davis

San Antonio Spurs

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1992

ΥΨΟΣ

2.07

Points

4.5

Rebounts

1.5

Assists

0.7

player_image
SG

Schröder Dennis

Atlanta Hawks

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1993

ΥΨΟΣ

1.85

Points

11.4

Rebounds

2.4

Assists

4.4

player_image
C

Theis Daniel

Boston Celtics

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1992

ΥΨΟΣ

2.06

player_image
SG

Korkmaz Furkan

Philadelphia 76ers

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1997

ΥΨΟΣ

1.97

player_image
SG

Osman Cedi

Cleveland Cavaliers

ΕΤΟΣ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗΣ

1995

ΥΨΟΣ

2.04

