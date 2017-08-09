NBAers
Παπαγιάννης Γιώργος
Sacramento Kings
1997
2.17
Points
5.6
Rebounds
3.9
Assists
0.9
Casspi Omri
Golden State Warriors
1988
2.06
Points
5.1
Rebounds
3.1
Assists
1
Kuzminskas Mindaugas
New York Knicks
1989
2.05
Points
6.2
Rebounds
1.8
Assist
1
Valanciunas Jonas
Toronto Raptors
1992
2.13
Points
11.9
Rebounds
9.5
Assists
0.7
Satoransky Tomas
Washington Wizards
1991
2.01
Points
2.7
Rebounds
1.4
Assists
1.6
Bender Dragan
Phoenix Suns
1997
2.16
Points
3.4
Rebounds
2.4
Assists
0.5
Bogdanovic Bojan
Indiana Pacers
1989
2.00
Points
13.7
Rebounds
3.4
Assists
1.4
Saric Dario
Philadelphia 76ers
1994
2.07
Points
12.8
Rebounds
6.3
Assists
2.2
Abrines Alex
Oklahoma City Thunder
1993
1.98
Points
5.9
Rebounds
1.2
Assists
0.6
Rubio Ricky
Utah Jazz
1990
1.93
Points
11.1
Rebounds
4.3
Assists
9.1
Gasol Marc
Memphis Grizzlies
1985
2.16
Points
19.5
Rebounds
6.2
Assists
4.5
Gasol Pau
San Antonio Spurs
1980
2.13
Points
12.3
Rebounds
7.8
Assists
2.3
Hernangomez Juancho
Denver Nuggets
1995
2.06
Points
4.9
Rebounds
3
Assists
0.5
Hernangomez Willy
New York Knicks
1994
2.10
Points
8.1
Rebounds
6.9
Assists
1.3
Dragic Goran
Miami Heat
1986
1.94
Points
20.3
Rebounds
3.8
Assists
5.8
Fournier Evan
Orlando Magic
1992
2.00
Points
17.2
Rebounds
3.1
Assists
3.0
Diaw Boris
-
1982
2.05
Points
4.6
Rebounds
2.2
Assists
2.3
Lauvergne Joffrey
San Antonio Spurs
1991
2.10
Points
4.5
Rebounds
3.4
Assists
1.0
Pachulia Zaza
Golden State Warriors
1984
2.11
Points
6.1
Rebounds
5.8
Assists
1.9
Belinelli Marco
Atlanta Hawks
1986
1.96
Points
10.5
Rebounds
2.4
Assists
2
Vucevic Nikola
Orlando Magic
1990
2.13
Points
14.6
Rebounds
10.3
Assists
2.7
Mozgov Timofey
Brooklyn Nets
1986
2.16
Points
7.4
Rebounds
4.9
Assists
0.8
Marjanovic Boban
Detroit Pistons
1988
2.21
Points
5.5
Rebounds
3.7
Assists
0.3
Bogdanovic Bogdan
Sacramento Kings
1992
1.97
Porzingis Kristaps
New York Knicks
1995
2.21
Points
18.1
Rebounds
7.2
Assists
1.5
Bertans Davis
San Antonio Spurs
1992
2.07
Points
4.5
Rebounts
1.5
Assists
0.7
Schröder Dennis
Atlanta Hawks
1993
1.85
Points
11.4
Rebounds
2.4
Assists
4.4
Theis Daniel
Boston Celtics
1992
2.06
Korkmaz Furkan
Philadelphia 76ers
1997
1.97
Osman Cedi
Cleveland Cavaliers
1995
2.04