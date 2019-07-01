Αντετοκούνμπο: Μεγάλος στόχος των Νικς για το 2021! (pics)

Το μεγάλο «μπαμ» φαίνεται πως θέλουν να κάνουν οι Νικς, όχι, όμως, ακόμα, αλλά το 2021!

Τότε, δηλαδή που ο «Greek Freak» θα μείνει ελεύθερος, αν δεν υπογράψει νέο πενταετές συμβόλαιο με τους Μπακς το επόμενο καλοκαίρι, που θα είναι το μεγαλύτερο όλων των εποχών ($253εκ.).

Η ομάδα της Νέας Υόρκης ήταν η μεγάλη χαμένη της φετινής free agency, καθώς δεν κατάφερε να βάλει ένα σπουδαίο όνομα στο ρόστερ της και σχεδιάζει τα πλάνα της για το μέλλον.

Σύμφωνα με αρκετά μέσα ενημέρωσης από τις ΗΠΑ, οι Νεοϋορκέζοι επιθυμούν να ντύσουν τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο με τα χρώματά τους.

Δεν ξέρουμε αν γίνει αυτό, πάντως το twitter έχει πάρει... φωτιά, και ήδη έχει βγει νέο ψευδώνυμο: GiaKnicks Antetokounmpo.

#Knicks are clearly targeting Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 with all these 2y deals but what are the chances.

And don't let this distract you from the fact that they missed out on EVERY MAJOR FREE AGENT this year.

— Dmitry Planidin (@DmitryPlanidin) 1 Ιουλίου 2019