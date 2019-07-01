Αντετοκούνμπο: Μεγάλος στόχος των Νικς για το 2021! (pics)

Το μεγάλο «μπαμ» φαίνεται πως θέλουν να κάνουν οι Νικς, όχι, όμως, ακόμα, αλλά το 2021!
Τότε, δηλαδή που ο «Greek Freak» θα μείνει ελεύθερος, αν δεν υπογράψει νέο πενταετές συμβόλαιο με τους Μπακς το επόμενο καλοκαίρι, που θα είναι το μεγαλύτερο όλων των εποχών ($253εκ.).
Η ομάδα της Νέας Υόρκης ήταν η μεγάλη χαμένη της φετινής free agency, καθώς δεν κατάφερε να βάλει ένα σπουδαίο όνομα στο ρόστερ της και σχεδιάζει τα πλάνα της για το μέλλον.
Σύμφωνα με αρκετά μέσα ενημέρωσης από τις ΗΠΑ, οι Νεοϋορκέζοι επιθυμούν να ντύσουν τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο με τα χρώματά τους.
Δεν ξέρουμε αν γίνει αυτό, πάντως το twitter έχει πάρει... φωτιά, και ήδη έχει βγει νέο ψευδώνυμο: GiaKnicks Antetokounmpo.
#Knicks are clearly targeting Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 with all these 2y deals but what are the chances.
And don't let this distract you from the fact that they missed out on EVERY MAJOR FREE AGENT this year.
— Dmitry Planidin (@DmitryPlanidin) 1 Ιουλίου 2019
Knicks sure look like they’re setting up for the 2021 free agent class.
Julius Randle 2+1 (Team option)
Bobby Portis 2 years
Taj Gibson 2 years
Biggest names?
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Paul George
LeBron James
Blake Griffin
— KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) 1 Ιουλίου 2019
If Anthony Davis signs extension with Lakers, the next big free agent target for the Knicks would be Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021..
— Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) 30 Ιουνίου 2019
