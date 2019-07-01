ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ

Αντετοκούνμπο: Μεγάλος στόχος των Νικς για το 2021! (pics)

Η ομάδα της Νέας Υόρκης βολιδοσκοπεί τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο, σύμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα των ΗΠΑ.

Το μεγάλο «μπαμ» φαίνεται πως θέλουν να κάνουν οι Νικς, όχι, όμως, ακόμα, αλλά το 2021!

Τότε, δηλαδή που ο «Greek Freak» θα μείνει ελεύθερος, αν δεν υπογράψει νέο πενταετές συμβόλαιο με τους Μπακς το επόμενο καλοκαίρι, που θα είναι το μεγαλύτερο όλων των εποχών ($253εκ.).

Η ομάδα της Νέας Υόρκης ήταν η μεγάλη χαμένη της φετινής free agency, καθώς δεν κατάφερε να βάλει ένα σπουδαίο όνομα στο ρόστερ της και σχεδιάζει τα πλάνα της για το μέλλον.

Σύμφωνα με αρκετά μέσα ενημέρωσης από τις ΗΠΑ, οι Νεοϋορκέζοι επιθυμούν να ντύσουν τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο με τα χρώματά τους.

Δεν ξέρουμε αν γίνει αυτό, πάντως το twitter έχει πάρει... φωτιά, και ήδη έχει βγει νέο ψευδώνυμο: GiaKnicks Antetokounmpo.

Knicks May Target Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA Free Agency 2021 #Knicks #FearTheDeer https://t.co/bpgYJ1VB8f pic.twitter.com/7n7EG8qIKK

— ProSportsDaily (@PSDnews) 28 Ιουνίου 2019

