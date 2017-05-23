Αρχικήin MotionMoto GP
Παγκόσμια θλίψη για τον Χέιντεν

Παγκόσμια θλίψη για τον Νίκι Χέιντεν, με αναβάτες του Moto GP, πιλότους της Formula1 και όχι μόνο, να εκφράζουν τη λύπη τους για τον θάνατο του Αμερικανού.

Παγκόσμια θλίψη για τον Χέιντεν

Ο θάνατος του Νίκι Χέιντεν βύθισε σε πένθος την οικογένειά του και σκόρπισε θλίψη σε κάθε μήκος και πλάτος της Γης. Γι' αυτό και είναι πολλά τα μηνύματα στήριξης από κάθε λογής άνθρωπο των μηχανοκίνητων σπορ και όχι μόνο, με τα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης να παίρνουν... φωτιά από χθες το βράδυ.

Μάλιστα, από νωρίς ξεκίνησαν οι πρώτοι να ποστάρουν στους λογαριασμούς τους για να εκφράσουν τη λύπη τους για το γεγονός. Για την ακρίβεια, αστέρες που έχουν περάσει από το Moto GP ή τρέχουν τώρα σε οποιαδήποτε κατηγορίες, από τα Superbikes, πρώην και νυν πιλότοι της Formula1 έχουν εκφράσει τη λύπη τους για τον άδικο χαμό του Χέιντεν.

Ωστόσο, τον σκέφτηκαν και άνθρωποι από τον κόσμο της ποδηλασίας, όπως ο τρεις φορές νικητής του Γύρου της Γαλλίας, Κρις Φρουμ, και ο χρυσός Ολυμπιονίκης, Κρις Χόι, ο οποίος είναι επίσης οδηγός αγώνων.

Ακόμη, για τον θάνατο του Αμερικανού πόσταρε και η γνωστή παρουσιάστρια, Σούζι Πέρι, που στο παρελθόν κάλυπτε το Moto GP για το BBC και τώρα το πράττει αυτό για το BT Sport. Με αυτόν τον τρόπο, λοιπόν, όλος ο κόσμος αποτίει φόρο τιμής στον παγκόσμιο πρωταθλητή του 2006 στο κορυφαίο σπορ των δύο τροχών παγκοσμίως.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

