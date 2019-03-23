ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΜπάσκετ: Γερμανία
Εντυπωσιακός ο διαγωνισμός καρφωμάτων στο All Star Game της Γερμανίας (pic & vids)

Εντυπωσιακός ο διαγωνισμός καρφωμάτων στο All Star Game της Γερμανίας (pic & vids)

Εντυπωσιακός ο διαγωνισμός καρφωμάτων στο All Star Game της Γερμανίας (pic & vids)

Ο 'Οστιν Χόλινς κέρδισε τον διαγωνισμό καρφωμάτων του γερμανικού All Star Game.

Ο διαγωνισμός καρφωμάτων του γερμανικού All Star Game ήταν εντυπωσιακός.

Ο Όστιν Χόλινς κέρδισε το βραβείο, αλλά κι ο Άαρον Μπεστ έκανε απίθανο κάρφωμα!

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Ερυθρός Αστέρας - Παρτίζαν 106-101

Μπάσκετ

Ο Ρόουζ εγχειρίστηκε με επιτυχία (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Οι Σπερς ετοιμάζονται να υπογράψουν τον Μοτιεγιούνας

Μπάσκετ

Ντουράντ: «Πότε θα έλθω στους Νικς; Ποτέ»! (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Χάτσερ: «Ακόμα και με ένα πόντο, η νίκη θα ήταν αρκετή»

Μπάσκετ

Κόνιαρης: «Έχουμε πάντα κίνητρο στον ΠΑΟΚ»

Best of internet