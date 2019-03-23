Εντυπωσιακός ο διαγωνισμός καρφωμάτων στο All Star Game της Γερμανίας (pic & vids)

Ο διαγωνισμός καρφωμάτων του γερμανικού All Star Game ήταν εντυπωσιακός.

Ο Όστιν Χόλινς κέρδισε το βραβείο, αλλά κι ο Άαρον Μπεστ έκανε απίθανο κάρφωμα!

LIVE-VIDEO: Off the glass, between the legs! Aaron Best von den @MHP_RIESEN ist der zweite Finalist des Dunk-Contests.

Den #ALLSTARDay live und kostenfrei bei MagentaSport https://t.co/5a2M36hUtM pic.twitter.com/j89pgtP1C2

— easyCredit BBL (@easyCreditBBL) 23 Μαρτίου 2019