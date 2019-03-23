Εντυπωσιακός ο διαγωνισμός καρφωμάτων στο All Star Game της Γερμανίας (pic & vids)

Ο διαγωνισμός καρφωμάτων του γερμανικού All Star Game ήταν εντυπωσιακός.
Ο Όστιν Χόλινς κέρδισε το βραβείο, αλλά κι ο Άαρον Μπεστ έκανε απίθανο κάρφωμα!
LIVE-VIDEO: Wer nach Anspiel über die Brettkante per 360 vollendet, hat den Einzug ins Finale des Dunking-Contests verdient. @aHolli_20 im Duo mit @tjbray5.
Den #ALLSTARDay live und kostenfrei für alle bei MagentaSport https://t.co/5a2M36hUtM pic.twitter.com/G6k4ynWJk0
— easyCredit BBL (@easyCreditBBL) 23 Μαρτίου 2019
LIVE-VIDEO: Off the glass, between the legs! Aaron Best von den @MHP_RIESEN ist der zweite Finalist des Dunk-Contests.
Den #ALLSTARDay live und kostenfrei bei MagentaSport https://t.co/5a2M36hUtM pic.twitter.com/j89pgtP1C2
— easyCredit BBL (@easyCreditBBL) 23 Μαρτίου 2019
LIVE-VIDEO: Ladies and Gentlemen, der Gewinner des Dunk-Contests: @aHolli_20 A finish in style!
Den #ALLSTARDay live und kostenfrei für alle bei MagentaSport https://t.co/5a2M36hUtM pic.twitter.com/kZSzL44ueT
— easyCredit BBL (@easyCreditBBL) 23 Μαρτίου 2019