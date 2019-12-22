ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Ρόμπερτσον: Πήρε εκδίκηση για τον Μανέ με φάουλ και... πικάρισμα στον Ραφίνια! (vids)

Ρόμπερτσον: Πήρε εκδίκηση για τον Μανέ με φάουλ και... πικάρισμα στον Ραφίνια! (vids)

Ρόμπερτσον: Πήρε εκδίκηση για τον Μανέ με φάουλ και... πικάρισμα στον Ραφίνια! (vids)

Ο Άντι Ρόμπερτσον είναι ο συμπαίκτης που όλοι θα ήθελαν να έχουν, αφού, ο αρχηγός της εθνικής ομάδας της Σκωτίας κράτησε το λόγο που έδωσε στον Σαντιό Μανέ και πήρε εκδίκηση για εκείνον, στον τελικό του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου Συλλόγων.

Ο Σενεγαλέζος επιθετικός των «κόκκινων» έπεσε... θύμα της πονηριάς του Ραφίνια κι αντί να κερδίσει φάουλ, βρέθηκε χρεωμένος με παράβαση και μάλιστα πήρε και κίτρινη κάρτα από τον ρέφερι στον τελικό του FIFA Club World Cup στο Κατάρ, το βράδυ του Σαββάτου.

Ο Ρόμπερτσον αμέσως πήγε κοντά και μπροστά στον πρώην άσο της Μπάγερν Μονάχου φώναζε: «Σαντιό, θα πάρω εγώ εκδίκηση...», πράγμα που έκανε στο δεύτερο ημίχρονο πέφτοντας πάνω στον Ραφίνια εκτός φάσης.

Και σαν να μην έφτανε αυτό, στο φινάλε και της παράτασης με τη Λίβερπουλ να έχει κατακτήσει το τρόπαιο απέναντι στην Φλαμένγκο, ο Σκωτσέζος πήγε ξανά στον αντίπαλό του και άρχισε το πικάρισμα, μέχρι να τον απομακρύνει ο διαιτητής.

