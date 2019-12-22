Ο Σενεγαλέζος επιθετικός των «κόκκινων» έπεσε... θύμα της πονηριάς του Ραφίνια κι αντί να κερδίσει φάουλ, βρέθηκε χρεωμένος με παράβαση και μάλιστα πήρε και κίτρινη κάρτα από τον ρέφερι στον τελικό του FIFA Club World Cup στο Κατάρ, το βράδυ του Σαββάτου.

Ο Ρόμπερτσον αμέσως πήγε κοντά και μπροστά στον πρώην άσο της Μπάγερν Μονάχου φώναζε: «Σαντιό, θα πάρω εγώ εκδίκηση...», πράγμα που έκανε στο δεύτερο ημίχρονο πέφτοντας πάνω στον Ραφίνια εκτός φάσης.

Και σαν να μην έφτανε αυτό, στο φινάλε και της παράτασης με τη Λίβερπουλ να έχει κατακτήσει το τρόπαιο απέναντι στην Φλαμένγκο, ο Σκωτσέζος πήγε ξανά στον αντίπαλό του και άρχισε το πικάρισμα, μέχρι να τον απομακρύνει ο διαιτητής.

Can somebody please explain the decisions this referee is giving??!! This stinks of corruption I’m telling you now. This ref needs looking into. Mane breaking clear and gets pulled back for a foul but the ref gives it the other way and books Mane!!! @FIFAcom awful pic.twitter.com/07SASUqZ5x

