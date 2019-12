Μουνιέ: «Κρατάω τα καλά, να βρεθεί ο Παναθηναϊκός εκεί που του αξίζει» (pic)

My adventure finish today @fcpanathinaikos .I would like to thank everyone i ve known from near or far during these 2 1/2 seasons.There have been ups and downs but i only want to remenber the good times.It was an honor for me to wear the jersey of this great club.I wish all the best to the club,the players and their fans to find the place where they deserve to be.For my family and me you will always have a special place in our hearts.. See you soon #lamoun

