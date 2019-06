They don’t want us to promote.. So what we do about it? WE PROMOTE EREDIVISIE 18/19 Amazing fans like I told you one week ago... YOU DESERVE EREDIVISIE excellent team effort and great job by every single worker at Fortuna this season #LS14 #fortunasittard @ksiriusfootball

A post shared by Lisandro Semedo ™️ (@14.semedo) on Apr 29, 2018 at 7:35am PDT