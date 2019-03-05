ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροSuperleague
Η συγκινητική αφιέρωση του Χασάν στον πατέρα του (pics)

Ο Αχμέντ Χασάν αφιέρωσε το γκολ που σημείωσε κόντρα στον Απόλλωνα Σμύρνης στη Ριζούπολη στον πατέρα του, κάνοντας σχετικό ποστάρισμα στα social media του. 

Ο φορ του Ολυμπιακού ανάρτησε την φωτογραφία του που πανηγυρίζει το γκολ του με τον Απόλλωνα στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο Instagram και έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά: «Για σένα πατέρα». Δείτε πιο κάτω το ποστάρισμα αυτό αλλά και το τι είχε ανεβάσει για τον πατέρα του.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For you dad

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Ahmed Hassan Kouka (@hassankouka9) στις

