Μουνιέ: «Μην ψάχνουμε δικαιολογίες, δεν γυρίζει πίσω ο χρόνος» (pic)

It’s a very bad first part of the season.Not need to look for excuses.We can’t go back but we have in front of us the second part of season to lead to forget this bad departure. It’s time now to rest a few days with the family and take full energy to begin 2018 of the best. I wish you all the best for this end of year. Together we are stronger.

A post shared by Anthony Mounier (@anthony_mounier) on Dec 22, 2017 at 3:28am PST