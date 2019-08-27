ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροSerie ANapoli

Nάπολι: Αυτή είναι η σέξι ρεπόρτερ που... άναψε το «Σαν Πάολο»! (pics)

Η Ντιλέτα Λεότα είναι ο λόγος που ο ιταλικός νότος έχει πάρει φωτιά! Και εμείς καταλαβαίνουμε ότι είναι απολύτως λογικό κάτι τέτοιο.

Η Ντιλέτα Λεότα πέρασε μπροστά από τον πάγκο της Νάπολι και άπαντες... χάζεψαν.

Κι όπως μπορούμε να καταλάβουμε όλοι μας ο λόγος είναι σαφής.

Ιδού η «καυτή» ρεπόρτερ που έχει βάλει... φωτιά στο «Σαν Σίρο» - κι όχι μόνο.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pronta per ripartire! Ci vediamo lunedì su @dazn_it #interlecce 

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sardegna 2019 

A post shared by Diletta Leotta(@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#dayoff 

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Al lavoro.. sognando le vacanze

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Awards2019 #convention #work

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Sunday 

A post shared by Diletta Leott (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tra le nuvole 

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

-1 a #LineaDiletta con #JoséMourinho @dazn_it

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#saturdaynight #DilettaGol

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#studying #night 

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

-ore 18,00 -  @youth_milano - @rinascente #Milano Ti aspetto

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

L'unico modo per fotografarsi con il grattacielo più alto al mondo #BurjKhalifa #fotostorta 

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#shooting #comingsoon @youth_milano

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Si parte!!!  #tuttosottocontrollo #weekend

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Questa sera casa, relax e benessere #cosedadonne @youth_milano 

A post shared by Diletta Leotta (@dilettaleotta) on

