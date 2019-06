Ο... Ιούδας Σάρι και τα 30 δηνάρια! (pics)

Maurizio Sarri's decision to join Juventus has not gone down well with some Napoli fans. This figurine at the San Gregorio Armeno church in Naples depicts Sarri with 30 denarii – the price Judas was paid for betraying Jesus. #Napoli #Juventus #football #sport #Juve #Naples #Italy #SerieA #calcio Photo by @shutterstock

A post shared by Guardian Sport (@guardian_sport) on Jun 19, 2019 at 7:11am PDT