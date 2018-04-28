Πανό με πινόκιο και Serie B (pics)

ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροSerie A
Οι οπαδοί της Ίντερ αποφάσισαν να πικάρουν την Γιουβέντους με ένα πανό με πρωταγωνιστή τον... πινόκιο και την Serie B.

Η Ίντερ υποδέχθηκε την Γιουβέντους και οι οπαδοί της αποφάσισαν να πικάρουν τους φιλοξενούμενους με ένα τεράστιο πανό πριν τη σέντρα. Σε αυτό αποκάλεσαν τους μπιανκονέρι... πινόκιο με αφορμή τα πρωταθλήματα που μετράνε και υποσημείωση ότι οι νερατζούρι δεν έπαιξαν στην Serie B.

