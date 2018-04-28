Πανό με πινόκιο και Serie B (pics)

Η Ίντερ υποδέχθηκε την Γιουβέντους και οι οπαδοί της αποφάσισαν να πικάρουν τους φιλοξενούμενους με ένα τεράστιο πανό πριν τη σέντρα. Σε αυτό αποκάλεσαν τους μπιανκονέρι... πινόκιο με αφορμή τα πρωταθλήματα που μετράνε και υποσημείωση ότι οι νερατζούρι δεν έπαιξαν στην Serie B.
Mastodontic Inter choreography telling Juve are Pinocchio counting scudetti and Champions they didn’t win pic.twitter.com/xVC6t4Gv9z
— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 28, 2018
El tifo de la afición del Inter para la Juventus. Pinocho para burlarse de su descenso/Calciopoli y las finales que han perdido en la Copa de Europa. Además, la Curva Nord no cantó/gritó en los primeros 5 minutos del partido por los equipos que han sido 'robados' por la Juventus. pic.twitter.com/3FbXa4LH46
— Invictos (@InvictosSomos) April 28, 2018
Inter Fans with a message to juve fans and their lost champions league finals #Interjuve #InterJuventus #DerbyDItalia pic.twitter.com/g8lsY69eiA
— ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) April 28, 2018