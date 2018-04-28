Πανό με πινόκιο και Serie B (pics)

Η Ίντερ υποδέχθηκε την Γιουβέντους και οι οπαδοί της αποφάσισαν να πικάρουν τους φιλοξενούμενους με ένα τεράστιο πανό πριν τη σέντρα. Σε αυτό αποκάλεσαν τους μπιανκονέρι... πινόκιο με αφορμή τα πρωταθλήματα που μετράνε και υποσημείωση ότι οι νερατζούρι δεν έπαιξαν στην Serie B.

Mastodontic Inter choreography telling Juve are Pinocchio counting scudetti and Champions they didn’t win pic.twitter.com/xVC6t4Gv9z

Inter Fans with a message to juve fans and their lost champions league finals #Interjuve #InterJuventus #DerbyDItalia pic.twitter.com/g8lsY69eiA

— ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) April 28, 2018