Ο ποδοσφαιρικός κόσμος θρηνεί τον θάνατο του Αστόρι

Ο τερματοφύλακας των Viola, Μάρκο Σπορτιέλο, ήταν ο άνθρωπος με τον οποίο έκανε το τελευταίο του άραγμα ο Αστόρι, με τους δύο να παίζουν FIFA πριν κοιμηθούν. Οι συμπαίκτες του χρειάστηκε να σπάσουν την πόρτα αφού δεν απαντούσε στο τηλέφωνο και ήταν οι πρώτοι που έμαθαν το τραγικό γεγονός. «Θα συναντηθούμε ξανά για ένα ακόμα ποτήρι κρασί» έγραψε ο πρώην συμπαίκτης του στην Φιορεντίνα, Νέναντ Τόμοβιτς. Εκτός από πρώην και νυν συμπαίκτες, για τον άδικο χαμό του Ιταλού σέντερ-μπακ έγραψαν πρώην ποδοσφαιριστές, προπονητές εντός και εκτός Ιταλίας αλλά και μερικά από τα κορυφαία club στον κόσμο. Το Gazzetta ρίχνει μια ματιά σε κάποια από αυτά. «Μια αγκαλιά στην οικογένειά του και την Φιορεντίνα. Ξεκουράσου capitano» έγραψε ο Σέρχιο Ράμος.

Conmocionado por la triste noticia del fallecimiento de Davide Astori. Un abrazo a su familia y a toda la @acffiorentina .

Descansa en paz, capitano.

Riposa in pace, capitano. pic.twitter.com/L3KQ0ymzbk — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 4, 2018

Senza parole.. alla fine se ne vanno sempre i migliori... buon viaggio amico mio. RIP pic.twitter.com/BHwH5abZZ6 — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) March 4, 2018

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori following his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/8g0oMIXZ8C — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2018

We’re saddened by the passing of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Our condolences are with his friends and family. RIP Davide. pic.twitter.com/AlIqBNoSJ6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 4, 2018

Paying our respects to Quini and Davide Astori. pic.twitter.com/KfTnTSetZV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 4, 2018

Astori what a tragedy ... #RIP all my thoughts for the family and peers — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) March 4, 2018

The FIGC's thoughts are with the directors, coaches and staff who knew and respected Davide throughout Italian football, while we also offer our most profound condolences to the Astori family. pic.twitter.com/nCQbfmyPwN — Italy (@azzurri) March 4, 2018