Ο ποδοσφαιρικός κόσμος θρηνεί τον θάνατο του Αστόρι

Ο Ντάβιντε Αστόρι βύθισε στο πένθος όλο τον ποδοσφαιρικό κόσμο, με παίκτες, προπονητές και συλλόγους να γράφουν για τον άσο της Φιορεντίνα που έφυγε νωρίς από τη ζωή.

Ο τερματοφύλακας των Viola, Μάρκο Σπορτιέλο, ήταν ο άνθρωπος με τον οποίο έκανε το τελευταίο του άραγμα ο Αστόρι, με τους δύο να παίζουν FIFA πριν κοιμηθούν. Οι συμπαίκτες του χρειάστηκε να σπάσουν την πόρτα αφού δεν απαντούσε στο τηλέφωνο και ήταν οι πρώτοι που έμαθαν το τραγικό γεγονός. «Θα συναντηθούμε ξανά για ένα ακόμα ποτήρι κρασί» έγραψε ο πρώην συμπαίκτης του στην Φιορεντίνα, Νέναντ Τόμοβιτς. Εκτός από πρώην και νυν συμπαίκτες, για τον άδικο χαμό του Ιταλού σέντερ-μπακ έγραψαν πρώην ποδοσφαιριστές, προπονητές εντός και εκτός Ιταλίας αλλά και μερικά από τα κορυφαία club στον κόσμο. Το Gazzetta ρίχνει μια ματιά σε κάποια από αυτά. «Μια αγκαλιά στην οικογένειά του και την Φιορεντίνα. Ξεκουράσου capitano» έγραψε ο Σέρχιο Ράμος.

