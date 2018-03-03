Τρελάθηκε και έφυγε στους οπαδούς ο Μπουφόν! (vids)

ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροSerie AJuventus
Οταν ο Ντιμπάλα έκανε το 0-1 στο 93' κόντρα στην Λάτσιο όλοι τρελάθηκαν! Μαζί και ο Μπουφόν, ο οποίος έκανε τρελό σπριντ για να μπει στον πανικό παικτών-οπαδών.

Δείτε εδώ τι έκανε ο Μπουφόν...

