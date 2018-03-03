Τρελάθηκε και έφυγε στους οπαδούς ο Μπουφόν! (vids)

Δείτε εδώ τι έκανε ο Μπουφόν...
Dybalaaaaaaaa!!!!
He snatches a late winner for Juventus!
Gianluigi Buffon even ran to the other end of the pitch to celebrate with his team
Scenes pic.twitter.com/uxLQNVLXbj
Madness under the Juventus Curva at the Olimpico after Dybala scores the game-winner
Even Buffon ran over
Vincenzo Brancaccio pic.twitter.com/iWyI1jjPII
You know it's a big goal, when Buffon, in the blink of an eye, is at the other end of the pitch celebrating with the rest of Juve#LazioJuve#FInoAllFine pic.twitter.com/zwqxkwJhw9
