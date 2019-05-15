Έσβησαν το τρομερό γκράφιτι της Πρωταθλήτριας Λέστερ! (pic)

To clarify this as best as I know, The buildings owner has asked me to do this again and in the process of finding the right location. The plan is to also include Vichai. I don’t know the specifics of what is happening with the site at Kate Street but the new owner and the previous have bent over backwards to ensure this wall can find a new home. They totally understand what it means to the Leicester fans, and of course I’m blown away too! Still after 3 years the words about it are amazing. There is no date set yet for the new painting to take place. But for sure this wasn’t painted over without a lot of thought and effort to find a new space for the mural. My friend @k1elos sent me this, the wall in Leicester is getting buffed. I’d like to ask for no negativity about it, even tho it’s sad to see it go. it’s a tough situation for the wall owner past and present, and even the poor guy who had the job to paint over it. Ive been asked to redo it somewhere else, I will do it if people want it again. My own personal thoughts are to let it go. But if it’s wanted by people in Leicester I would for sure, they gave me amazing memories. There’s a lot of metaphors in this, when it happens in general I mean. It’s a moment in time, just like all things in life it can disappear, but that doesn’t mean it’s gone. Just because we can’t see it anymore it doesn’t mean we don’t feeeeeel it. Sometimes it’s necessary to move on, and rather than think about what’s lost, to think about all the good things, even if it was only for a little while. And! A chance to make anew! Regrowth, rebuild, redo, keep going! It’s a layer of paint on a wall, with another layer of paint now on top, but it’s still there. Leicester are champions of the Premier League in 2015/16. That cannot be erased and ultimately that’s all that matters

