Φαν Ντάικ: «Απογοητευμένος που δεν σκόραρα»

Ο Βίρτζιλ Φαν Ντάικ βρέθηκε τουλάχιστον δύο φορές κοντά στο να σκοράρει κόντρα στην Άρσεναλ αλλά δεν τα κατάφερε και δεν κρύβει την απογοήτευσή του.

Χαρακτηριστικά έγραψε στο λογαριασμό του στο twitter:

«Απογοητευμένος που δεν σκόραρα και δεν πήραμε τη νίκη αλλά φύγαμε με έναν σημαντικό βαθμό. Ευχαριστώ τους φιλάθλους μας που ταξίδεψαν για την υπέροχη υποστήριξή τους. Ώρα να συγκεντρωθούμε στο Champions League τώρα».

