Φαν Ντάικ: «Απογοητευμένος που δεν σκόραρα»

Χαρακτηριστικά έγραψε στο λογαριασμό του στο twitter:

«Απογοητευμένος που δεν σκόραρα και δεν πήραμε τη νίκη αλλά φύγαμε με έναν σημαντικό βαθμό. Ευχαριστώ τους φιλάθλους μας που ταξίδεψαν για την υπέροχη υποστήριξή τους. Ώρα να συγκεντρωθούμε στο Champions League τώρα».

Disappointed not to score and get the win in the end but we come away with a solid point away from home. Thanks to all of our travelling fans for the brilliant support as always. Time to focus again on the @ChampionsLeague now #weareliverpool pic.twitter.com/dKlrrQ1IJf

— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 3, 2018