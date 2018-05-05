ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροPremier League
Η Αγγλία στο πλευρό του Σερ Αλεξ (pics)

Η Αγγλία στο πλευρό του Σερ Αλεξ (pics)

Η Αγγλία στο πλευρό του Σερ Αλεξ (pics)

Σίτι, Αρσεναλ, Ρούνεϊ και όλο το Νησί στο πλευρό του Σερ Αλεξ, ο οποίος δίνει τη δυσκολότερη μάχη της ζωής του. 

Σίτι, Αρσεναλ, οι παίκτες της Γιουνάιτεντ και όλο το Νησί είναι στο πλευρό του Σερ Αλεξ «Όλοι σε σκεφτόμαστε Σερ Άλεξ» το μήνυμα των Λονδρέζων, «Ολοι στη Σίτι ευχόμαστε την γρήγορη ανάρρωσή σου» αναφέρουν οι Πολίτες.

 

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Ποδόσφαιρο

ΟΛΗ η γιορτή στη Νέα Φιλαδέλφεια με drone! (vids)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Χιμένεθ και Μπάγεβιτς αγκαλιά με την κούπα! (pics)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Ο ξεχωριστός πανηγυρισμός του Βράνιες με καπνογόνο! (pics)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Ο… Ντιέγκο Μαραντόνα του ΠΑΟΚ! (pic)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Βιγιαρεάλ - Βαλένθια 1-0

Μπάσκετ

O Μουμπρού ξεπέρασε τον Περάσοβιτς! (pic & vid)

Best of internet