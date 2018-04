Τσάμπερλεϊν: «Είμαι διαλυμένος, τα πάντα για να γυρίσω το συντομότερο» (pic)

Absolutely devastated to have picked up this injury at such a crucial time in the season. Gutted I won’t be able to play any further part now in our Champions League run for Liverpool, and also the World Cup with England. But now it’s all about supporting the boys and getting behind them. I know we have what it takes to do something special in this tournament. I’m going to give everything I have to make sure I’m back as quickly as possible. However, this all pales in comparison to how the family of the liverpool fan badly hurt before last nights game must be feeling. My thoughts are with him and his loved ones. Thank you for all your kind words, messages and support. I’ll see you soon. #YNWA

