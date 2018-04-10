Παίκτης της Πλίμουθ νίκησε τον καρκίνο

«Οταν ανάβει το πράσινο φως και σου δίνουν το okay. Δύσκολοι μήνες αλλά είχα πει ότι θα το νικήσουμε και τα καταφέραμε. Δεν μπόρεσε να μας βάλει κάτω. Σας ευχαριστώ όλους για τη στήριξη σε αυτή τη σκοτινή περίοδο» έγραψε στο twitter ο 24χρονος.

When you get the green light and given the all clear Long hard few months but I said we’d beat it and we have! it may be able to knock us down but it definitely can’t keep us down!!! Thanks everyone for the support all the way through this dark time! pic.twitter.com/ND0wx8kuBW

— Ryan Edwards (@RyanEdwards_5) April 10, 2018