Παίκτης της Πλίμουθ νίκησε τον καρκίνο

Ο αμυντκός της Πλίμουθ, Ράιαν Εντουαρντς, βγήκε νικητής στην σκληρή μάχη με τον καρκίνο και ευχαρίστησε όσους τον στήριξαν σε αυτή την πολύ δύσκολη περίοδο.

«Οταν ανάβει το πράσινο φως και σου δίνουν το okay. Δύσκολοι μήνες αλλά είχα πει ότι θα το νικήσουμε και τα καταφέραμε. Δεν μπόρεσε να μας βάλει κάτω. Σας ευχαριστώ όλους για τη στήριξη σε αυτή τη σκοτινή περίοδο» έγραψε στο twitter ο 24χρονος.

