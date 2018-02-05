Η όμορφη κίνηση του Σαλάχ (pics, vids)

Παιχνίδι από παντού στη Novibet με κινητό και τάμπλετ

Ο πρώην άσος των Τσέλσι, Φιορεντίνα, Ρόμα ήταν ο πρωταγωνιστής με δύο γκολ στο 2-2 των Reds με την Τότεναμ και παρά το άσχημο φινάλε για την ομάδα του Γίργκεν Κλοπ πήγε να βρει τον πιτσιρικά και του έδωσε τη φανέλα του...

Mo Salah the Egyptian king comes over regardless of the result to give a kid his shirt who held a sign with his name for 90 minutes #LFC pic.twitter.com/GbmlSTSnUN

— Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) February 4, 2018