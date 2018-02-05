ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροPremier LeagueLiverpool
Η όμορφη κίνηση του Σαλάχ (pics, vids)

Η όμορφη κίνηση του Σαλάχ (pics, vids)

Ενας πιτσιρικάς οπαδός της Λίβερπουλ σήκωσε μήνυμα με το οποίο ζητούσε τη φανέλα του Σαλάχ και ο Αιγύπτιος πήγε να τον βρει.

Η όμορφη κίνηση του Σαλάχ (pics, vids)

Παιχνίδι από παντού στη Novibet με κινητό και τάμπλετ

Ο πρώην άσος των Τσέλσι, Φιορεντίνα, Ρόμα ήταν ο πρωταγωνιστής με δύο γκολ στο 2-2 των Reds με την Τότεναμ και παρά το άσχημο φινάλε για την ομάδα του Γίργκεν Κλοπ πήγε να βρει τον πιτσιρικά και του έδωσε τη φανέλα του...

The boy had sat through Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Tottenham holding a cardboard sign

Salah was met by a chorus off applauds and cheers from the Anfield crowd

Salah happily handed over his shirt to the young Liverpool supporter after full time

The young fan smiled after being rewarded for his patience

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα
Ούτε Μέσι, ούτε Σκόκο, απλά... Σαλάχ! (vid)
Premier League & Liverpool
04/02/18 20:29

Ούτε Μέσι, ούτε Σκόκο, απλά... Σαλάχ! (vid)

Ο Σαλάχ έκανε μια από τις κορυφαίες ατομικές ενέργειες που έχουμε δει τα τελευταία χρόνια περνώντας όλη την Τότεναμ και σκοράροντα...
10 Σχόλια
«Η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης ετοιμάζει μια μεγάλη πρόταση για τον Σαλάχ»
La Liga
23/01/18 12:43

«Η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης ετοιμάζει μια μεγάλη πρόταση για τον Σαλάχ»

Ο πρόεδρος της Αιγυπτιακής Ποδοσφαιρικής Ομοσπονδίας τόνισε πως ο Μοχάμεντ Σαλάχ ίσως αγωνίζεται από το καλοκαίρι στη Ρεάλ Μαδρίτη...
50 Σχόλια
Αφρικανικά «διαμάντια» αξίας εκατομμυρίων
FourFourTwo - Αφιερώματα
21/01/18 12:22

Αφρικανικά «διαμάντια» αξίας εκατομμυρίων

Με αφορμή την επικείμενη μεταγραφή του Κογκολέζου Σεντρίκ Μπακαμπού σε ομάδα της Κίνας, ο Δημοσθένης Γεωργακόπουλος θυμάται τις πι...
0 Σχόλια

Best of internet