Η Μάδεργουελ... τρολάρει Γιουνάιτεντ και Σάντσες (vid)

Η Γιουνάιτεντ ανακοίνωσε τον Αλέξις Σάντσες με ένα υπέροχο βίντεο που προκάλεσε αίσθηση σε όλη την Ευρώπη! Η Μάδεργουελ απάντησε με ένα απίθανο τρολάρισμα. Μοναδικός και ο ρόλος του νέου απόκτήματος, του Πέτερ Χάρτλεϊ.

Scottish club, Motherwell, have just won the announcement video battle

Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats. Introducing #Alexis7…#GGMU #MUFC @Alexis_Sanchez pic.twitter.com/t9RIIx4mE4

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2018