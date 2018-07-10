Τρελοί πανηγυρισμοί στη Γαλλία για την πρόκριση στον τελικό (vids)

Μουντιάλ 2018, 14 Ιουνίου - 15 Ιουλίου
Τρελοί πανηγυρισμοί από τους Γάλλους στο γκολ του Ουμτιτί και με τη λήξη που έφερε και το εισιτήριο για το μεγάλο ραντεβού της Κυριακής.

Στο γκολ του Ουμτιτί και γενικότερα με το φινάλε του ημιτελικού, που στέλνει τους Τρικολόρ μία ανάσα από την παγκόσμια κούπα, οι Γάλλοι τρελάθηκαν. Πανηγύρισαν με την ψυχή τους και περιμένουν να ζήσουν μία ακόμα πιο δυνατή βραδιά την ερχόμενη Κυριακή.

