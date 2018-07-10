Τρελοί πανηγυρισμοί στη Γαλλία για την πρόκριση στον τελικό (vids)

Στο γκολ του Ουμτιτί και γενικότερα με το φινάλε του ημιτελικού, που στέλνει τους Τρικολόρ μία ανάσα από την παγκόσμια κούπα, οι Γάλλοι τρελάθηκαν. Πανηγύρισαν με την ψυχή τους και περιμένουν να ζήσουν μία ακόμα πιο δυνατή βραδιά την ερχόμενη Κυριακή.

The scenes in Paris at full time.

France are into the World Cup Final! pic.twitter.com/JNKJj40i63 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 10, 2018

Watch party in Paris erupts in revelry as France advances to 2018 World Cup final, defeating Belgium 1-0. https://t.co/qCp1oCCdeS pic.twitter.com/7KiNYoONgn — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2018

Turns out it isn't just England fans who love throwing beer around when their team score.

Check out the scenes in Paris for that France goal! #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/o8Bsr3oO4g — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 10, 2018

