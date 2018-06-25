Οπαδοί της Κολομβίας παρηγορούν ένα μικρό φίλο της Πολωνίας που κλαίει στην αγκαλιά του πατέρα του (vid)

Το 0-3 της Κολομβίας έκανε έναν μικρό φίλο της Πολωνίας να κλαίει στην αγκαλιά του πατέρα του στις εξέδρες. Ωστόσο, οι Κολομβιανοί φίλαθλοι που βρίσκονταν δίπλα του προσπάθησαν να τον παρηγορήσουν και να του ανεβάσουν το ηθικό, φωνάζοντας «Πολωνία, Πολωνία».

Wee man was in tears after Poland getting eliminated from the World Cup. The Colombian fans were absolutely fantastic with him after the game - easily the best group of supporters I’ve ever sat with. Amazing support#monpolska #fifaworldcup #colombia pic.twitter.com/r1s6JYYWLJ

