Μουντιάλ 2018, 14 Ιουνίου - 15 Ιουλίου
Οπαδοί της Κολομβίας παρηγορούν ένα μικρό φίλο της Πολωνίας που κλαίει στην αγκαλιά του πατέρα του (vid)

Φανταστική στιγμή από τις εξέδρες στο Πολωνία – Κολομβία με Κολομβιανούς οπαδούς να παρηγορούν έναν πιτσιρικά φίλο της Πολωνίας που έκλαιγε στην αγκαλιά του πατέρα του.

Το 0-3 της Κολομβίας έκανε έναν μικρό φίλο της Πολωνίας να κλαίει στην αγκαλιά του πατέρα του στις εξέδρες. Ωστόσο, οι Κολομβιανοί φίλαθλοι που βρίσκονταν δίπλα του προσπάθησαν να τον παρηγορήσουν και να του ανεβάσουν το ηθικό, φωνάζοντας «Πολωνία, Πολωνία».

