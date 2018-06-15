Μουντιάλ 2018, 14 Ιουνίου - 15 Ιουλίου
Δεύτερο γκολ ο Ντιέγκο Κόστα στην Πορτογαλία! (vid)

Ρονάλντο vs Ντιέγκο Κόστα! Ο επιθετικός της Ατλέτικο σκοράρει δεύτερη φορά και φέρνει το ματς με την Πορτογαλία στα ίσα (2-2). 

Εξαιρετική η κομπίνα των Ισπανών!!! Ο Σίλβα εκτέλεσε το φάουλ, ο Μπουσκέτς πήρε την κεφαλιά και σε κενό τέρμα ο Ντιέγο Κόστα έκανε το 2-2, πετυχαίνοντας το δεύτερο του τέρμα στο ματς

