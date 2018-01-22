Εξω η Ελλάδα, μέσα η Κύπρος στο... WorldCup Trophy Tour (pics)

ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροΜουντιάλ 2018
Το τρόπαιο του Μουντιάλ άρχισε το ταξίδι από το Λονδίνο, θα περάσει από τη Λάρνακα, όχι όμως και από την Ελλάδα! Ο Πίρλο ήταν ο πρώτος που σήκωσε την κούπα!

O Αντρέα Πίρλο συναντήθηκε ξανά με την κούπα του Μουντιάλ και η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για την έναρξη της διοργάνωσης μόλις άρχισε. Πρώτη στάση το Λονδίνο για τον Ιταλό σταρ! Το βαρύτιμο τρόπαιο θα περάσει από δεκάδες πόλεις και ανάμεσα τους θα είναι η Λάρνακα, όχι όμως και από την Ελλάδα!

Best of internet