Εξω η Ελλάδα, μέσα η Κύπρος στο... WorldCup Trophy Tour (pics)

O Αντρέα Πίρλο συναντήθηκε ξανά με την κούπα του Μουντιάλ και η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για την έναρξη της διοργάνωσης μόλις άρχισε. Πρώτη στάση το Λονδίνο για τον Ιταλό σταρ! Το βαρύτιμο τρόπαιο θα περάσει από δεκάδες πόλεις και ανάμεσα τους θα είναι η Λάρνακα, όχι όμως και από την Ελλάδα!

Want to know if your city is one of the the #WorldCup Trophy Tour is visiting?

Find out when and where it will be stopping on its global journey pic.twitter.com/k77EFEcc3C

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 22, 2018