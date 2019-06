Marcelo’s son with some solo wizardry for the Real Madrid U10s this weekend! ⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣Enzo Marcelo scored this stunner at the Trofeo de Cotorruelos tournament, helping Real Madrid’s youth side to a victory in the competition.

