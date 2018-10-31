Το like του Ράμος που άναψε... φωτιές στα αποδυτήρια της Ρεάλ (pics)

Ο επίσημος λογαριασμός του Σέρχιο Ράμος στο Instagram έκανε like σε μια ανάρτηση σελίδας από φανς του Ισπανού αμυντικού, η οποία εκτός από τη φωτογραφία του Ράμος, στρεφόταν με κείμενο εναντίον των Κουρτουά, Νάτσο και Βαράν.
Αντίθετα τους μόνους που υποστήριζε ήταν τον Ράμος και τον Μαρσέλο. Το like αυτό προκάλεσε νέα αναταραχή στα αποδυτήρια, ωστόσο δεν έχει ακόμα διευκρινιστεί αν πρόκειται για άτυχη στιγμή λάθους.
Ok, enough is enough. What was this, what??????. Do you remember what shirt you wear??? Do you???? Why is Courtois our goalkeeper? I mean does he even know he is goalkeeper or what??? Useless..... Awful defense, just horrible omg, Nacho's worst ever performance, Varane just didn't know what to do after becoming world champion.... Marcelo and Ramos the only ones that did something although there were defensive mistakes from them too..... midfield?? Didn't exist.... Attack??? Not found...... coach??? Going to be sacked.... This whole situation is because the players play without motivation, without desire to win.... they just run on the pitch for I don't know what..... mehhh, I don't want to continue, or this is going to become a very big statement with all problems of this team. #halamadrid #halamadridynadamas #realmadrid #spain #sergioramos #ramos #madrid #ramista #rmcf #losblancos #madridista #sr4