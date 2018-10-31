ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροLa LigaReal Madrid
Το like του Ράμος που άναψε... φωτιές στα αποδυτήρια της Ρεάλ (pics)

Το like του Ράμος που άναψε... φωτιές στα αποδυτήρια της Ρεάλ (pics)

Το like του Ράμος που άναψε... φωτιές στα αποδυτήρια της Ρεάλ (pics)

Ένα like του Σέρχιο Ράμος σε ανάρτηση που κατηγορούσε ευθέως τους Κουρτουά, Βαράν και Νάτσο πρόσθεσε ακόμα περισσότερη αναστάτωση εντός της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης.

Ο επίσημος λογαριασμός του Σέρχιο Ράμος στο Instagram έκανε like σε μια ανάρτηση σελίδας από φανς του Ισπανού αμυντικού, η οποία εκτός από τη φωτογραφία του Ράμος, στρεφόταν με κείμενο εναντίον των Κουρτουά, Νάτσο και Βαράν.

Αντίθετα τους μόνους που υποστήριζε ήταν τον Ράμος και τον Μαρσέλο. Το like αυτό προκάλεσε νέα αναταραχή στα αποδυτήρια, ωστόσο δεν έχει ακόμα διευκρινιστεί αν πρόκειται για άτυχη στιγμή λάθους.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ok, enough is enough. What was this, what??????. Do you remember what shirt you wear??? Do you???? Why is Courtois our goalkeeper? I mean does he even know he is goalkeeper or what??? Useless..... Awful defense, just horrible omg, Nacho's worst ever performance, Varane just didn't know what to do after becoming world champion.... Marcelo and Ramos the only ones that did something although there were defensive mistakes from them too..... midfield?? Didn't exist.... Attack??? Not found...... coach??? Going to be sacked.... This whole situation is because the players play without motivation, without desire to win.... they just run on the pitch for I don't know what..... mehhh, I don't want to continue, or this is going to become a very big statement with all problems of this team. #halamadrid #halamadridynadamas #realmadrid #spain #sergioramos #ramos #madrid #ramista #rmcf #losblancos #madridista #sr4

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη 92:48 is impossible to forget! (@sergio_ramos_idol) στις

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Ποδόσφαιρο

Επίθεση Κάριους για τις «μ@@@@@@ των ΜΜΕ» (pic)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Με τούρτα και μπλουζάκια Μαραντόνα τα γενέθλια του «Θεού» από την Dorados (pics & vid)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Ανανέωσε ο Ντι Μαρία με την Παρί

Μπάσκετ

Η 5η αγωνιστική της Euroleague: Ήξερες ότι; (pics & vids)

FourFourTwo

Και τώρα Χουλέν, τι κάνουμε;

Ποδόσφαιρο

Το πιο... τρομακτικό βίντεο της οικογένειας Μέσι (vid)

Best of internet